Prime Day is a great way to save on hundreds of items, sure. But it's also a great way for Amazon to show off its own products, including Ring's extensive lineup of video doorbells, alarm systems, and security cameras. So it's no surprise to see so many amazing Ring deals. There are even some brand new products on sale that have never seen discounts before!

You can cover your whole home in a blanket of security with Ring, and all the products are smart enough to work with your Amazon Alexa smart home. That means you can check on the security of your home, see who's at the door, and even review video all from your smartphone or Echo device. Check out the feeds even while you're at work or just answer the door without getting up from the couch.

Featured Prime Day Ring Deals:

New 2021 Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus | $40 off This is an updated version of Ring's famous Floodlight Cam. It has 1080p video, two-way audio, night vision and motion detection. Use these floodlights to protect the darker areas of your house like your garage or a shed in the back. They have bright LED floodlights and a loud 105dB siren. Also available in White. $139.99 at Amazon New 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Chime | $15 off Combine these two items together to save $10 off the price and use your Prime membership to get another $5 off the total, for a complete savings of $15. The doorbell gets you 1080p video, two-way audio, advanced motion detection, night vision, and more. You can have real-time notifications sent to your phone or use the Chime in parts of your house where you couldn't normally hear the doorbell. $74.98 at Amazon Ring Alarm 14-piece kit 2nd-gen | $30 off Ring Alarm includes a base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detector, two keypads, and a range extender. Installs in a few minutes and doesn't require professional help, but you can get 24/7 monitoring of your home if you want it. If this kit doesn't come with enough sensors and stuff you can add more over time. Spend just $10 more and get the same deal with a 4th-generation Echo Dot. $199.99 at Amazon

Of course these aren't the only Ring Prime Day deals going on right now. Most of the Ring lineup has been discounted in some way or another. There are even discounts on Refurb Ring products, which means a discount on top of a discount. If outfitting your home with piece-meal security was a goal for you this Prime Day, you have every opportunity to do it right now!

Other Prime Day Ring Deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Refurbished | $50 off It's not just discounted because it's a refurbished unit. There's an extra price coming off for Prime members that adds to the discounted price. Compared to a new version, you're saving $80. Amazon promises a one-year warranty. Get 1080p video, alerts, and more. Works with Alexa. Requires hardwired installation. $89.99 at Amazon Ring Alarm 2nd-gen 5-piece kit | $80 off Add on a 4th-gen Echo Dot for just $10 more, which is a bargain even today when the 4th-gen is going for $25 by itself for Prime Day. You get one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and a range extender. Put it altogether yourself with little hassle and add more sensors and such later as you need them. $119.99 at Amazon Ring Alarm 2nd-gen 8-piece with Indoor Cam & Echo Show 5 | Save $90 The most robust version of the 8-piece Alarm and offers the most savings as a result. The Alarm pieces include one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender. You also get the Ring Indoor Security Cam and the Echo Show 5 included in the price. You can get just the 8-piece Ring Alarm for $150 if you don't care about the two extras or get it bundled with a 4th-gen Echo Dot for $160. $209.98 at Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam new | $25 off One of Ring's simplest cameras. It's super easy to set up pretty much anywhere. It is battery operated for a wire-free installation, too. Hear and speak with anyone the camera picks up using an app on your phone and do it from anywhere in the world. $74.99 at Amazon Ring Spotlight Cam wired or wire-free | $40 off Choose between a wired cam or a wireless one depending on your needs and what you can support at home. These cameras are smart and can connect to your smart home to deliver vision anywhere you are. They also have voice control. The motion detection can be customized, and it records video in 1080p with a 140-degree field of view. Also has night vision and two-way audio. $149.99 Battery-Powered

