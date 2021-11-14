Read on for full details on how to watch Seahawks vs Packers live stream, no matter where you are in the world. Both sides have had to make do without their quarterbacks in recent weeks, but they look set to welcome back their key men for what looks likely to be a decisive game in the battle for the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers had to sit out week 9 for the Packers, while it's been a longer spell on the sidelines for Seahawks star Russell Wilson who has been on the sick list for three games thanks to a finger injury. Both players are expected to line up for this crucial game at Lambeau Field which will come as a boost to both teams following their recent string of results.

The Hawks have won just once in Wilson's absence and now find themselves well off the pace of the Cardinals and the Rams in the NFC West with a 3-5 record.

Rogers will need to clear Covid protocols in order to play and hasn't trained for a fortnight, but with the Packers having looked rudderless with Jordan Love at the helm, the home side will likely opt to field their controversy-dogged star as they look to improve upon their 7-2 record.

So let's get down to it, here's how to watch a Seahawks vs Packers live stream for today's game.

Seahawks vs Packers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wisconsin on today with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

How to watch Seahawks vs Packers online in the US

Today's Seahawks vs Packers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.

How to stream Seahawks vs Packers live in the UK

Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.

This match is one such fixture that will be getting the live treatment, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening.

Alternatively, you can also watch via the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service.

Its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Seahawks vs Packers live in Canada

While CTV will be showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this fixture.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!

Kick off for this game for Canucks is at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

Live stream Seahawks vs Packers in Australia

If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 8.25am AEDT on Monday morning.

Watch Seahawks vs Packers online from outside your country

We've detailed the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this game above. If you're intent on watching Seahawks vs Packers but find yourself away from these countries then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.