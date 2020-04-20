The Seagate Expansion 10TB external hard drive is down to $159.99 at Newegg today. This is part of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, a collection of items temporarily on sale for low prices. This sale is actually coming from Seagate, the manufacturer, and not Newegg, so you can find the low price at a couple of other retailers like B&H and Adorama. The drive's regular street price is around $190 and sometimes goes as high as $250.

More room Seagate Expansion 10TB external hard drive Uses USB 3.0 for connection and fast data transfer speeds. Backwards compatible with USB 2.0. Plug in the power adapter and USB cable and it's good to go. Just drag and drop right out of the box. Works with Windows. Comes with 1-year warranty. $159.99 $190.00 $30 off See at Newegg

Ten terabytes is just so much space for a hard drive! Don't worry about having to put it inside your computer, either, because it will sit right on your desktop. It has storage that will last you for years. You can keep all your big files on it, and you don't have to worry about adding more. Fill it up with movies, photos, music, and anything else you can think of.

The drive is plug-and-play, too. Just connect it to your computer and it will automatically work. The system should recognize it and get it working for you. You won't need to install any software or drivers. And once it's up and working you can transfer your files with simple drag and drop. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

It does have a power adapter in addition to the USB connection to your PC. This external hard drive comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and an 18W power adapter. Seagate also backs it up with a one-year warranty.

