I absolutely love this Schlage Encode smartlock. Unlike many other smart locks out there, this one features built-in Wi-Fi, so you don't need an external hub to allow it to access the internet. Once it's connected to your network, you can control it using the app or your smart home assistant. In addition to looking gorgeous, it allows you to give out up to 100 different access codes. It then lets you know whenever someone enters your home using their specific code. For instance, if your teen uses their code to enter the house, the app sends you a notification that the door has been opened by that specific person. Additionally, if you have a nanny, maid, or are renting your place out as a bed and breakfast, you can create temporary codes that expire after a specific date.

I was able to get mine set up in only 10 minutes and it was super easy to do. Something I love about it is that I can set it to automatically lock after a certain amount of time. Therefore making sure that the door locks after I've left the house. The app is super easy to use and gives you plenty of control. If you happen to come home and don't have your keys on you, you can either type in your code on the pin pad or you can pull out your phone and use the app to unlock your door. It really makes it easier for you to enter your home and monitor the door's activity.

If you're looking for an amazing smart lock, the Schalge Encode is a great option. Get it while it's on sale.