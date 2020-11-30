Time to up your game with a 4K TV from Samsung's lineup. This is a whopping 75 incher and it's ready to be your go-to screen. Today the Samsung TU8000 is down to $897.99. That matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this TV, a price it only hit once before all the way back in June. That's not the only version of the TU8000 lineup that's on sale today, though. If the price is too much you can get the 65-inch TU8000 down to $677.99 or the 55-inch version for $23 off its regular price. The 75-inch screen just has the largest discount, the best value, and the best screen overall.

Alexa built-in Samsung UN75TU8000FXZA 75-inch TU-8000 Series 4K HDR Smart TV Released in February 2020, this TV has only dropped in price twice since then. The last time was back in June. Today's price matches that low. It has 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in voice assistants from Alexa and Bixby, and a smart platform. $897.99 $1200.00 $302 off See at Amazon

If you're looking for a huge screen with 4K resolutions, you won't find a better bargain anywhere right now. The TU8000 is perfect when size and resolution are the most important. Not to mention, this is not an older model TV. The TU8000 was released as part of Samsung's 2020 lineup and has only been around since February. That means whatever tech is in this TV is the latest and greatest from Samsung.

Not only do you get 4K resolutions, but the TU8000 also has an ultrafast processor that will transform everything you watch into 4K, including upscaling lower resolutions to Ultra HD-level picture quality. The TV also supports HDR content through the HDR10+ and HLG formats.

Use all the smart features to make watching TV a more convenient experience. The set includes built-in voice assistance from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or even Samsung's Bixby. Control the TV with your voice. Change the channels, adjust the volume, get relevant information like the weather, and so much more. You can also use the built-in smart platform to find all of your favorite streaming apps.

The TU8000 is one of Samsung's budget models so it does lack some of the more advanced features of the other members in the Samsung 2020 lineup. For example, it has no local dimming, which means it lacks the contrast ratio seen in more advanced models. And while it does support HDR, the TV does not have a very high peak brightness. It also uses a VA panel, which means it lacks the viewing angles and color gamut that would make this a primary centerpiece for your home. However, you're also saving hundreds versus TVs that might hit those marks. So whether the savings are worth it is up to you.