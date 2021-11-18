The Black Friday season is upon us, meaning deals on the best gaming chairs and other accessories are already up ahead of the infamous shopping holiday. Amazon even has deals on several AndaSeat gaming chair models, saving you hundreds off of their usual price tags.

If you don't already have a gaming chair, now's definitely the time to buy. Not only do they make for perfect office chairs (minus the gaudy colors), but the best ones are usually so expensive that you end up settling for one that, frankly, just isn't as good.

Save big on these AndaSeat gaming chairs

AndaSeat Fnatic Esports Pro Gaming Chair $360 Esports fans should find this Fnatic-branded chair appealing. At a usual price of $530, you can use a coupon and get it for just $360. It holds a maximum weight capacity of 440lbs, features fully adjustable 4D armrests, a memory foam lumbar pillow, and reclining support up to 160 degrees. $360 at Amazon AndaSeat Kaiser 2 Gaming Chair $350 Like the Fnatic chair, the Kaiser 2 supports up to 440lbs, offers 4D armrests, and allows you to recline up to 160 degrees. All things said it's a very similar chair, just without the orange branding that Fnatic brings. Its framework is covered under a lifetime warranty, so you'll know that it can endure heavy use. $350 at Amazon AndaSeat Dark Demon Gaming Chair $219 Featuring a similar design to the Kaiser 2, the Dark Demon gaming chair boasts a headrest pillow and lumbar cushion for added comfort. Its armrests were designed to prevent muscle strain and relive wrist pressure, and its reclining capabilities are impressive, with 5 angle locks up to 160 degrees. $219 at Amazon

We've reviewed a few different AndaSeat chairs over the years, and can attest to their quality. AndaSeat is an industry leader along the likes of Secretlab and Razer. While the chairs listed above all very similar to one another, there are slight differences in their design that you may appreciate.

And while you're shopping, consider possibly picking up a new gaming desk to go alongside your chair.