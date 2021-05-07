Have you been contemplating a new purchase? Whatever it might be, there's a good chance you're going to save on it this weekend because Best Buy has a huge 3-day sale featuring tons of electronics all down to low prices. We're talking about all kinds of savings from price matching deals on Amazon's smart devices to taking as much as $400 off popular 4K Smart TVs. That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Save on true wireless earbuds, a new laptop, active noise-cancelling headphones, video games, smartphones, and more.

Grab the AeroGarden Sprout down to just $59.99 this weekend. We shared a deal on it a couple weeks ago when it dropped to $70 because that was a good price back then. Today you can save another $10 and take a shot at growing some indoor herbs and veggies.

These indoor gardens are great because they use bright LED lights instead of the sun for photosynthesis and they grow in water instead of soil. That means you can put them just about anywhere and you'll never create a huge mess. It even uses less water than a regular garden would.

Looking for a new laptop? The Lenovo Yoga 7i is down to $679.99, which is $150 off its regular price. This computer is loaded with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It's powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics and has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth headphones are down to $278 all weekend long. These are the latest generation of Sony's excellent active noise-cancelling headphones. They have some of the best ANC in the business, and the sound quality ain't half bad either. The headphones normally go for around $350, so you're saving more than $70 today.

