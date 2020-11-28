The SodaStream Fizzy is almost half off for Cyber Monday , complete with a one-liter bottle and one carbonation cartridge that should last you months.

While winter is the season of warm cocoa and hot toddies, I'm the kind of girl who prefers her drinks bubbly rather than steamy, making this SodaStream deal perfect for me and other soda shooters like me. The problem with sodas — y'know, other than the ridiculous amount of sugar — is that once you drink them, you've got cans piling up by your sink or in your recycling bins. I live an hour from my county's recycling center, so my apartment starts overflowing with cans and bottles in between hauls out there, so it's time to invest in a Sparkling Water infuser and go sustainable instead.

This compact CO2 system lets you fizz up water any time day or night and then make your own sodas and sparkling waters with SodaStream's many syrups and fruit flavorings. The included bottle can carbonate 1 liter at a time, and the CO2 cylinder that comes with this kit can fizz up 60 liters before you need to replace it.

While I'll be the first to admit I drink way too much soda, the SodaStream Fizzi is also a great idea for anyone in your life with a La Croix addiction as well. Being able to carbonate your own water and then add in whatever flavoring strikes your fancy is a great way to increase your water intake without letting the cans — or the calories — pile up. It's also great for family gatherings and cocktail parties, as you can fizz up your water a liter at a time and then let each guest add in their mixers and spirits to their liking. It certainly beats the heck outta the old seltzer bottles that you only ever see in cartoons and old slapstick routines.

The Fizzi has three fizz levels you can choose from: a single-push slight sparkly to three-press super-bubbles. You can find more types of fruit drops, and it's compatible with any flavors that work with SodaStream devices. You can also get more carbonating bottles if you want to make a bunch of flavors to set aside in your fridge. Almost all SodaStream bottles work with the Fizzi (except the glass carafe), so it's easy to get extra bottles and let everyone have their own.

The included CO2 cartridge will fizz up 60 liters of water, but when that runs out, you can bring it to Target for 50% off when you buy a new one.