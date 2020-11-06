Screens in the kitchen may not be overly common, but when a range hood deal like this happens with a screen built-in comes up — that could change. I have a Nest Hub Max on my kitchen counter, and you may have some other kind of smart display in your kitchen, but I'm willing to bet it's not 27" that doubles as a range hood.

Having a smart display in the kitchen can be quite helpful, and a range hood is a near necessity for keeping cooking smoke and other things out of the house. GE has combined the two with its GE Profile Series Kitchen Hub Range Hood. With a 30-inch install size, it works with most standard size cooktop spaces.

You get a pretty advanced feature set from the range hood, not counting the smart display part. It has four fan speeds that can move air from 100 to 610 cubic feet per minute to keep air moving and your home from smelling like burnt bacon. The vent is convertible, so regardless of how you need to vent out the cooking smells, this range hood can work for you. There's also a built-in LED cooking light and a delayed shut-off for the fan.