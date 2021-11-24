When it comes to portable power, Anker knows what it's doing. Anker has been making some of our favorite portable chargers and power banks for years, and that's why we're so excited about this excellent deal on the Anker PowerHouse 200. This isn't your average phone charger. Of course, it will recharge your smartphone, but it can also power so many other devices thanks to its massive battery and variety of charging ports.

I reviewed the Anker PowerHouse 200's bigger sibling, the PowerHouse II 400, and found myself using it in so many different situations. While the PowerHouse 200 isn't quite as large, it is still highly capable. Plus, its smaller size means it is easier to move around and will work better in tighter spaces.