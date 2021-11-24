When it comes to portable power, Anker knows what it's doing. Anker has been making some of our favorite portable chargers and power banks for years, and that's why we're so excited about this excellent deal on the Anker PowerHouse 200. This isn't your average phone charger. Of course, it will recharge your smartphone, but it can also power so many other devices thanks to its massive battery and variety of charging ports.
I reviewed the Anker PowerHouse 200's bigger sibling, the PowerHouse II 400, and found myself using it in so many different situations. While the PowerHouse 200 isn't quite as large, it is still highly capable. Plus, its smaller size means it is easier to move around and will work better in tighter spaces.
With up to 100W of pure sine wave power, you can run various devices while charging a smartphone up to 31 times. Thanks to the AC wall outlet-style connector, you can plug in anything from a fan to a mini-fridge to keep them running during a camping trip, a BBQ, or maybe a power outage. There's also a helpful 12V DC outlet for even more options to power your devices.
Power wherever and whenever you need it
The Anker PowerHouse 200 has two USB-A ports with Smart IQ and a Power Delivery USB-C port to provide plenty of juice to all of your gadgets. The large, easy-to-read display tells you how much charge is left in the battery pack, the output, and when recharging it — the input. Speaking of recharging, you can use solar or a wall outlet to power the pack up and even charge it via USB-C thanks to the dual functional port. This Black Friday, pick up the Anker PowerHouse 200, so you're never completely without power.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.