Finding ways to encourage children to read can sometimes be difficult, but ensuring that they have every opportunity to do so is important. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids, a good book is never too far away. This excellent e-reader has been perfect for keeping my book-hungry 9-year-old happy and reading.

Amazon Kindle devices have long been some of the best ways to be sure you always have a good book ready. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids does the same for children because it is backed by the excellent Amazon Kids+ service. This provides age-appropriate books for your child and allows you to have complete control over that library.