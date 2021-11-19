Finding ways to encourage children to read can sometimes be difficult, but ensuring that they have every opportunity to do so is important. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids, a good book is never too far away. This excellent e-reader has been perfect for keeping my book-hungry 9-year-old happy and reading.
Amazon Kindle devices have long been some of the best ways to be sure you always have a good book ready. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids does the same for children because it is backed by the excellent Amazon Kids+ service. This provides age-appropriate books for your child and allows you to have complete control over that library.
It also means that a two-year worry-free warranty backs the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids should anything happen to it. The device uses an E-Ink display, so it gets 10-weeks of use between charges and is much easier on the eyes when reading. There is also an adjustable backlight, and warm tone adjustment makes it perfect for reading at all times of the day. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is also water-resistant, so it can take a splash and be just fine.
Save some money and put a library of kids books in your child's hand this holiday season
If you are on a budget but still want to get your young reader a wonderful device tailor-made for them, then the Amazon Kindle Kids is one to look at. It still offers the benefits of Amazon Kids+ and the excellent E-Ink display, but with fewer features. It won't have water resistance or an adjustable backlight. The screen, while still good, is at a lesser resolution, so the text won't be quite as crisp as on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids. Battery life is also not quite as good at only 4-weeks instead of the 10-weeks on the other.
