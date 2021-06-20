Looking back at the best streaming devices of the past year, it's hard to argue with the value offered by the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. Yes, you're missing out on 4K playback, but it includes everything that you would expect from the best Amazon Fire TV Stick and even has an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote to boot.
Like the Fire TV Stick 4K deal and many the other Amazon devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite has been deeply discounted for Prime Day. You can grab this bad boy for 40% off its retail price, bringing it down to just $18.
Seriously, I don't know if you're going to find a better value on a streaming device than with the Fire TV Stick Lite for Prime Day. For under $20 (that's less than the price of two movie tickets), Amazon is bringing access to thousands of apps, including just about all of your favorite streaming apps and services. It offers the same great compact design that you'll find in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and includes an Alexa-powered voice remote.
Speaking of that Voice Remote, it's almost the same version that ships with other Fire TV Sticks. The iconic design is still there with a round navigaton ring to movie surf, along with the traditional media control buttons. But the key with this remote is that little microphone button at the top. This gives you quick and easy access to Alexa, regardless of what you're doing. From asking Alexa a basic question to trying to find something to watch, or control the Alexa-powered smart home devices, the Alexa Voice Remote is extremely useful.
The key difference between this remote and the "normal" version is that you won't be able to use this to control your TV. Instead, you'll need to rely on your TV's included remote, or if you connect your TV to a smart plug, you can ditch that remote altogether. At that point, you can just ask Alexa to turn off the smart plug and you'll be good to go.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
If you want a Fire TV Stick with 4K support and the ability to control everything from a single remote, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go. This is the company's flagship streaming stick, and can be had for 50% on Prime Day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
