Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Amazon has launched a new offer to targeted American Express cardholders.
- Cardholders can earn $20 off $50 or $40 off $100 in eligible purchases.
- Cardholders must only redeem 1 Membership Rewards point in order to unlock the offer.
Amazon is back with a popular targeted offer for American Express cardholders which allows members to earn up to $40 off on qualifying purchases by redeeming only 1 Membership Rewards point.
Reported by The Points Guy, Amazon is offering certain American Express cardholders the ability to receive up to $40.00 off a qualifying purchase. Customers are currently receiving one of two offers:
- $20.00 off purchases of $50.00 or more
- $40.00 off purchases of $100.00 or more.
In order to be eligible for the offer, you must redeem at least one Membership Rewards point during checkout. It is a targeted offer, so make sure to check your Amazon and American Express account to see if you have been targeted with the offer. So far, we have heard that cardholders of the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card have received the offer, but other American Express cards that earn points are also potential recipients of the deal.
If you are targeted with either offer, there are a few steps in order to redeem it:
- The offer will have an "Activate Now" button on it. You must click that button in order to receive the offer.
- You must add $50 of eligible products that are sold and shipped by Amazon to your cart.
- Use at least 1 Memberships Rewards point at checkout.
If you follow all of these steps, you will see your discount applied at the final checkout page.
This offer is currently set to expire at 11:59 PM PT on March 31, 2020, or after 200,000 Amazon customers have redeemed the offer - whichever comes first. So, if you want to take advantage of this offer, you are in a race against everyone else.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.