Amazon is back with a popular targeted offer for American Express cardholders which allows members to earn up to $40 off on qualifying purchases by redeeming only 1 Membership Rewards point.

Reported by The Points Guy, Amazon is offering certain American Express cardholders the ability to receive up to $40.00 off a qualifying purchase. Customers are currently receiving one of two offers:

$20.00 off purchases of $50.00 or more

$40.00 off purchases of $100.00 or more.

In order to be eligible for the offer, you must redeem at least one Membership Rewards point during checkout. It is a targeted offer, so make sure to check your Amazon and American Express account to see if you have been targeted with the offer. So far, we have heard that cardholders of the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card have received the offer, but other American Express cards that earn points are also potential recipients of the deal.