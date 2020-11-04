The Eufy Security video baby monitor is down to $99.99 on Amazon. The price for this baby monitor is usually $130, and it has not dropped down to $100 more than a couple times before. This is a match for its lowest price. Compared to other Eufy baby monitors, it's a lot less expensive. The Eufy SpaceView S is currently $200 on Amazon.

Uses a secure transmission so your baby's video is for your eyes only. Live stream from anywhere up to 1,000 feet away. Plays five relaxing lullabies. Includes two-way audio. No setup required, just plug-and-play and get it going.

The baby monitor comes with a nice and large five-inch display. That's great for ensuring you can see all the detail of your baby's room. The 720p resolution provides excellent image clarity, too. Considering your average baby monitor only has 240p resolution, this is a big improvement in terms of what you'll be able to see.

When you take the monitor with you around the house, you want to know you can count on it to always be connected to your child. Luckily, this monitor has a 5,200mAh battery. That provides up to 30 hours of monitoring in regular use scenarios. You'll be able to go watch some TV or do the dishes or whatever and still be able to check in on your child when you need to.

The camera does include night vision. Obviously you need night vision to keep tabs on your baby at night when you can't be in the same room as them. It also has two-way audio. Your baby will learn quickly if you use the monitor to communicate with them. That way when they accidentally drop teddy outside of the crib you can come help. Or you can use the audio to soothe your cranky child.

It also has five lullabies you can play. That's helpful if you're afraid you're never going to sleep again because you're waiting for baby to sleep. Hopefully one of the songs will soothe your child and help them go to sleep so you can, too.

There's also very little setup required. Just play and play and you're good to go.