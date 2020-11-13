The Dyson V11 Origin is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner on sale for $429.99 at Best Buy today. The deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means this low price won't stick around for long. The vacuum normally sells for around $550 at Best Buy and for as much as $600 at other retailers. Today's deal is a record low, and if you're looking for a really solid vacuum to use for day-to-day cleanups, this is one worth considering.

This deal isn't even a part of Best Buy's biggest sale going on right now. The "Our Coolest Deals" early Black Friday sale started yesterday at Best Buy and continues through the weekend. It includes huge discounts on TVs, laptops, and video games. So if you're looking for more ways to save, that's where your eyes should be.

Good for today only Dyson V11 Origin cordless stick vacuum cleaner Powerful vacuum with great suction and the intelligence to automatically adapt to changes in floor type. Has a 60-minute runtime on a single charge of the battery. The high-torque cleaner head can deep clean hard and soft floor types. $429.99 $550.00 $120 off See at Best Buy

The V11 Origin, like most Dyson vacuums, is super powerful and intelligently designed to be as efficient as possible with that power. It uses Dyson's DLS technology, and that feature can automatically sense what floor type the vacuum is being used on and then adapt the suction and power. You can actually save battery time and keep cleaning because your vacuum is smart enough not to overdo it when it doesn't need to. How crazy is that?

As it is, the battery on the V11 Origin is designed to last for up to 60 minutes anyway. That's plenty of time for your day-to-day cleaning and spot cleaning. Of course the runtime varies based on the attachments you're using and the job you're trying to complete, but it should still let you get through everything you want to clean.

This is one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums, too. It has a whole-machine filtration system that helps trap particles, dust, and allergens. It's great for a family with seasonal allergies and things like that.

The attachments and its ability to convert to a handheld vacuum make it great for cleaning things like cars or in between couch cushions. The 14-cyclone concentric array can generate intense forces that help you keep fine dust and dirt in the bin and keeps your vacuum from ever losing suction.