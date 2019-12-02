Cyber Monday is underway the UK early this year with some savings to be had across numerous product categories. If you're on the hunt for an SD card to store data on without splashing too much cash, you're in luck with these excellent savings on SanDisk storage.
Some of these deals will last through to early December while others may end today, so be sure to double check while browsing to ensure you don't miss out.
Deals on SanDisk SD cards
Amazon currently has some killer deals now on for SanDisk SD cards, whether you need one for your mobile phone, Nintendo Switch, camera or laptop.
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC £10 (was £28)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC - £18 (was £24)
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC - £48 (was £71)
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC - £96 (was £172)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC - £289 (was £454)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB SDXC - £14 (was £20)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128 GB SDXC - £26 (was £41)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB SDXC - £289
- SanDisk 64GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC - £11 (was £16)
- SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC - £18 (was £41)
- SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC - £43 (was £78)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC - £8 (was £18)
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC - £28 (was £45)
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC - £65 (was £84)
