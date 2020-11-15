The New Orleans Saints are coming off perhaps its biggest win so far this season, absolutely crushing the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady. Now, they'll have to face a similar defense but a very injured 49ers team in Week 10. Here's how to watch it live worldwide.

This would actually be a great game to watch if the 49ers weren't missing the vast majority of core players. Instead, the entire team needs to have that "next man up" mentality if they want to beat the Saints, or even remotely slow down Drew Brees.

As things sit right now the 49ers are missing starting QB Jimmy G, TE Kittle, DE Bosa, half the defense, and several other key players. As a result, they've struggled to manage games and lost two in a row. That said, the 49ers always play the Saints tough, so this game could end up being a little closer than expected.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: When and where?

San Fran 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens and crew (4-5) will head to the Superdome where they're nearly a 10-point underdog vs the (6-2) Saints at home.

The game will be chilly, but we're not expecting any snow. Fans can tune-in at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be around 9:25pm.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country

NFL fans in Canada, the US, UK, or Australia have several ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about momentarily. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.

This is actually where we recommend one of the best VPNs which can make or break your NFL weekend plans. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.