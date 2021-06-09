The 3C certification reveals all variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 will have a 5W wireless charger in the box. Surprisingly, however, they may not come with a charging adapter in some markets.

Last month, Samsung confirmed that it is ditching its Tizen OS in favor of Google's Wear OS for its future Galaxy smartwatches. While Samsung hasn't revealed any details about its upcoming Wear OS smartwatches yet, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have now passed through China's 3C certification process (via MyFixGuide) .

Samsung's upcoming Wear OS smartwatches are expected to feature circular AMOLED displays, similar to its current best Android smartwatches. They are also tipped to be powered by a 5nm Exynos chipset, which could bring significant performance and efficiency improvements over the 10nm Exynos 9110 chip powering the Galaxy Watch 3. In fact, Samsung has been using the same chip to power its smartwatches since 2018.

Some of the other rumored features of the upcoming smartwatches include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, SpO2 tracking, and a more durable design with narrower bezels. Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Along with the new Wear OS smartwatches, Samsung is also likely to announce its next foldable phones and the Galaxy S21 FE at the same event.