What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have been certified by China's 3C certification authority.
- Both models will come with 5W wireless chargers in the box, but a charging adapter won't be included.
- The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are expected to be announced at Samsung's next Unpacked event in August.
Last month, Samsung confirmed that it is ditching its Tizen OS in favor of Google's Wear OS for its future Galaxy smartwatches. While Samsung hasn't revealed any details about its upcoming Wear OS smartwatches yet, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have now passed through China's 3C certification process (via MyFixGuide).
The 3C certification reveals all variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 will have a 5W wireless charger in the box. Surprisingly, however, they may not come with a charging adapter in some markets.
Samsung's upcoming Wear OS smartwatches are expected to feature circular AMOLED displays, similar to its current best Android smartwatches. They are also tipped to be powered by a 5nm Exynos chipset, which could bring significant performance and efficiency improvements over the 10nm Exynos 9110 chip powering the Galaxy Watch 3. In fact, Samsung has been using the same chip to power its smartwatches since 2018.
Some of the other rumored features of the upcoming smartwatches include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, SpO2 tracking, and a more durable design with narrower bezels. Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Along with the new Wear OS smartwatches, Samsung is also likely to announce its next foldable phones and the Galaxy S21 FE at the same event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Moto G Stylus gets a 5G upgrade for just $400, available June 14
After launching the Moto G Stylus (2021) in January, Motorola is releasing a new 5G variant of the phone with many of the same specs.
Google Pixel Buds 2020 review: AirPods for the Android world
For its second set of headphones, Google dropped quirks and just made a great pair of earbuds. The new Pixel Buds are one of the best true wireless headphones available.
Get off the couch and start training for your first 5K with these apps
There are a lot of apps out there that just track your workouts without much guidance. However, the apps on this list will not only provide the guidance you need but will help you to go from the couch to running in your first 5K.
These are the best replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch chargers & docks
If you need to stock up on Samsung Galaxy Watch charger cables and docks, we've got options for you!