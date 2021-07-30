The new leak reveals Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases will be available in leather, silicone, and clear designs. As can be seen in the images below, the cases will be offered in three color options: Blue, Purple, and Yellow. One of the cases appears to have a strap attachment to provide protection to the foldable middle part of the phone, while another has a ring attachment in the middle.

Earlier this week, we got our first look at the official folio case for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, courtesy of 91Mobiles. The publication has now posted renders of Samsung's official cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Besides giving us a clear look at the official Z Flip 3 cases, the images also give us another look at the design of the foldable phone. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is tipped to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a hole-punch cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The images also show a dual-camera setup at the rear, alongside the cover display. The power and volume rocker buttons are placed on the phone's right spine.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Android phones, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone's inner screen is said to be largely identical to last year's Galaxy Z Flip, but with a high 120Hz refresh rate. Its cover display, on the other hand, is expected to be roughly twice as large at 1.9-inches.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as the phone will be formally unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.