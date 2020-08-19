What you need to know
- Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the sequel to last year's attention-grabbing Fold.
- A video on TikTok shows a live model of the upcoming foldable.
- The Fold 2 is going to be revealed in detail sometime in September.
Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G for launch later this year. It's already been announced, but the company will officially show it off later in September. A new video on TikTok (via Android Police) has just shown us a glimpse of the upcoming foldable from all angles.
The short 15-second clip shows off the display (folded and open), the much-improved cover-display, the software, and some of the apps like the camera and dialer. Even just looking at the cover screen, it's clear that Samsung looked at what they did wrong with the first Fold and rapidly iterated on it.
Samsung will officially reveal more about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in September, so we don't have much to wait to find out how the phone will look and feel physically. Specs-wise, we already know a lot more. It'll be powered by the Snapdragon 865+, it will have 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a quad-camera set up, a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Like with the Note 20 series, Samsung is making sure that the hardware on this phone will help justify its (probably) high price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's most unique phone of the year. It'll also be one of its more expensive models, but the future was never cheap.
