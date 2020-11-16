Samsung today launched its new Smart Monitor, a useful peripheral that comes complete with support for all the usual connectivity protocols (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2), an entertainment hub powered by Tizen, and compatibility with the company's mobile productivity platform — DeX.

The Smart Monitor comes in two models the Smart Monitor M5 Full-HD in either 27 or 32-inches, and the Smart Monitor M7 Ultra HD with a single 32-inch size.

If you have a compatible phone like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you'll be able to be productive with this monitor by way of Wireless DeX. The company recently brought that to older phones with One UI 2.5, so it'll work even if you have an S9 or Note 9. With USB ports and Bluetooth, you'll also be able to throw in a keyboard and a mouse for additional desktop-style productivity, and there's also support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby.

The Smart Monitor is also compatible with Apple's AirPlay 2, so you can cast media to it seamlessly if you have an iPhone or other AirPlay enabled device.

Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America said:

Consumers' reliance on monitors has dramatically increased during this time when many are staying-at-home. Smart Monitor is Samsung's response to this new environment; its flexibility to transform into a display for work, school, or streaming content makes it an incredible value, especially to younger consumers and cord-cutters seeking a do-it-all display.

Both models won't ship at the same time. You'll be able to get the cheaper M5 model from $230 for the smaller one and $280 for the larger when it goes on sale later in November. Meanwhile, the M7 will set you back $400 when it launches in December.