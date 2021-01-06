What you need to know
- Samsung is announcing new Google Duo integration with its new 2021 TVs.
- Users can use screen mirroring to video chat with up to 12 people on a call.
- An optional camera can be used to stream video straight from your TV.
Companies are gearing up to present some of the latest tech innovations for CES. The conference isn't known to bring many big announcements as far as smartphones go, as that honor is usually put on MWC in February, but that doesn't mean companies aren't making announcements related to mobile. As Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market, it's not surprising that the company is introducing ways that they can help you stay connected with friends and family with new Google Duo integration on its QLED TVs.
Users can now participate in a video chat on Google Duo using Samsung's latest smart TVs. By connecting an optional camera and screen sharing from your phone to your Samsung TV, users can participate in Duo calls with up to 12 people at a time in Full-HD. Given the state of the global pandemic, being able to connect with friends and family is important, and a larger screen to video chat with can definitely make the experience better.
Additionally, TVs with Samsung's new Quantum Processor 8K can take advantage of the newly enhanced MultiView feature, which increases the number of content users can enjoy simultaneously from just two sources to a whopping 12, turning your television into the ultimate entertainment hub. Samsung has also expanded the types of content users can enjoy with this feature, meaning that you can watch a cable TV show, have separate a window open for gaming, another for an app, and a window for Duo, all while viewing content from mirrored from your smartphone so you don't have to miss a beat on anything.
These features and more are coming to Samsung's new 2021 QLED TVs and may vary depending on the model. There's no word yet on when these TVs will be available but they should not be too far off.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
