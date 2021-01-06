Companies are gearing up to present some of the latest tech innovations for CES. The conference isn't known to bring many big announcements as far as smartphones go, as that honor is usually put on MWC in February, but that doesn't mean companies aren't making announcements related to mobile. As Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market, it's not surprising that the company is introducing ways that they can help you stay connected with friends and family with new Google Duo integration on its QLED TVs.

Users can now participate in a video chat on Google Duo using Samsung's latest smart TVs. By connecting an optional camera and screen sharing from your phone to your Samsung TV, users can participate in Duo calls with up to 12 people at a time in Full-HD. Given the state of the global pandemic, being able to connect with friends and family is important, and a larger screen to video chat with can definitely make the experience better.