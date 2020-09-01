After teasing the device at its Unpacked event last month, Samsung's sequel to the original Galaxy Fold is finally official, with a hefty price just a penny shy of $2000. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a gorgeous refresh that improves upon many of the original Fold's design traits, most notably expanding the cover display to span nearly the entirety of the outer glass, as well as eliminating the large notch from the phone's inner display.

Fans of high refresh rate displays will be pleased with the Z Fold 2's new 120Hz refresh rate on the inner display. Just like we saw on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is employing a variable refresh rate with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, dropping its display down to as little as 10Hz when possible to preserve battery life. Meanwhile, the cover display remains at a constant 60Hz.

The outer glass of the Z Fold 2 has been fortified with Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover display, and Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the back panel. Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, there's also a factory-installed screen protector on the UTG (ultra-thin glass) inner display. The Z Fold 2's new "sweeper" hinge should protect the inner display from microabrasions and other damage caused by small debris, but in the event of an accident, Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement within the phone's warranty period, at a reduced rate of $149.

That hinge features a thinner gap between panels than on last year's Galaxy Fold, and Samsung is allowing users to customize the color of the Z Fold 2's hinge free of charge during the ordering process, allowing for a nice personal touch on each device.

Each Galaxy Z Fold 2 also comes with a special Z Premiere concierge service that, similar to some high-end credit cards, offers a number of VIP perks including pre-prepared Michelin meal delivery, a one-year FoundersCard membership, and a membership to ClubCorp, making clear the Z Fold 2's positioning as a luxury item.

As if that positioning weren't clear enough, Samsung is also launching a designer edition of the Z Fold 2 in partnership with Thom Browne, available September 25th for an eye-watering $3299. With it comes a special edition box, a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, a Galaxy Watch 3, a Thom Browne carrying bag, and some other small accessories.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 launches on September 18th for $1999.99, with availability both unlocked and through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the U.S. Elsewhere, carrier availability will of course vary, but interestingly, all variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor. Exynos adversaries, rejoice!

Pre-orders for the Z Fold 2 go live September 2nd, with Samsung's usual high trade-in offers in effect. Owners of previous foldables like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip will be eligible for especially high incentives of up to $800 off.