What you need to know
- Samsung has unveiled a new entry-level Galaxy M series phone.
- The new Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.
- It will soon go on sale in India for a starting price of ₹8,999 ($123).
Samsung today expanded its budget-friendly Galaxy M series of phones with the launch of the Galaxy M02s. The phone succeeds the Galaxy M01s, which was launched in July last year. It brings quite a few major upgrades to the table, including improved performance and better cameras.
The Galaxy M02s sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. As you would expect from an entry-level Galaxy phone, the M02s does include a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 1TB.
Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for "detailed pictures." For selfies, the phone features a 5MP camera on the front with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty features.
In addition to a bigger screen and a more impressive triple-camera setup at the rear, the Galaxy M02s also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software side of things, the Galaxy M02s runs Android 10 with Samsung's custom One UI skin on top.
Samsung has priced the Galaxy M02s at ₹8,999 ($123) for the 3GB/32GB version and ₹9,999 ($136) for the 4GB/64GB version. The phone will be available from Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and offline retail stores across the country "soon."
Samsung Galaxy M21
If you're looking for a new budget phone that offers great battery life, Samsung's Galaxy M21 is worth considering. It packs a massive 6000mAh battery and also has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP main camera.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts locked after US Capitol riot posts
Donald Trump's video addressing the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been and taken down by social media sites including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Facebook and Twitter have temporarily locked his account.
One of the Pixel 5's most annoying bugs just got fixed
The January 2021 security patch is rolling out now. In addition to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes, there are a bunch of Pixel-specific improvements that owners can look forward to.
What do you want to see from budget phones in 2021?
Budget phones were pretty darn great in 2020. As we head into 2021, what are you hoping to see?
There's no denying how great the S20 FE is, so make sure you have a case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.