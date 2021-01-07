Samsung today expanded its budget-friendly Galaxy M series of phones with the launch of the Galaxy M02s. The phone succeeds the Galaxy M01s, which was launched in July last year. It brings quite a few major upgrades to the table, including improved performance and better cameras.

The Galaxy M02s sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. As you would expect from an entry-level Galaxy phone, the M02s does include a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 1TB.

Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for "detailed pictures." For selfies, the phone features a 5MP camera on the front with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty features.

In addition to a bigger screen and a more impressive triple-camera setup at the rear, the Galaxy M02s also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software side of things, the Galaxy M02s runs Android 10 with Samsung's custom One UI skin on top.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M02s at ₹8,999 ($123) for the 3GB/32GB version and ₹9,999 ($136) for the 4GB/64GB version. The phone will be available from Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and offline retail stores across the country "soon."