What you need to know
- Samsung will unveil its first Galaxy F series smartphone in India on October 8.
- The phone will have an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery.
- It is expected to be priced under ₹20,000 ($270) in the country.
Last week, a report had revealed that Samsung will soon roll out a new line of camera-centric budget smartphones in India. Just a day later, the first Galaxy F series phone was spotted on the Google Play Console with a familiar design. Now, Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will be launched in the country on October 8.
The teaser page for the Samsung Galaxy F41 confirms the upcoming budget phone will look a lot like the Galaxy M31. It will have a Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch at the top. Keeping the lights on will be a massive 6000mAh battery. We can also see that the Galaxy F41 has a triple-camera array on the back, along with a fingerprint scanner.
Although the rest of its key tech specs haven't been confirmed yet, previous leaks suggest it will be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. As for the pricing, the Galaxy F41 is tipped to be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31 may not be the best budget phone on the market, but it does offer fantastic battery life and comes equipped with a 64MP primary camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera and an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PS5 snub shows just how little Sony cares about India
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be going on sale in most global markets starting November 12. But with Sony failing to reveal pricing and availability details for India, PlayStation fans are left guessing as to when Sony's next-gen console will make its debut in the country.
Everything you need to know about the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G
The Pixel 4a is now available, the Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon, and we've rounded up everything you need to know about both phones. Let's dive in!
What to expect from Amazon's September 2020 Alexa & Ring hardware event
Amazon is set to host its annual fall hardware event on Thursday, September 24. Here are a few devices that we might expect to see at tomorrow's event.
The Galaxy A21 is a sleek device, so get a case to keep it that way
Life happens to everyone, and it ends up affecting to our smartphones at some point in time. Drops, scratches, bumps, and bruises all happen, and that’s why you’ll want to get a case for the new Galaxy A21.