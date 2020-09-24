Last week, a report had revealed that Samsung will soon roll out a new line of camera-centric budget smartphones in India. Just a day later, the first Galaxy F series phone was spotted on the Google Play Console with a familiar design. Now, Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will be launched in the country on October 8.

The teaser page for the Samsung Galaxy F41 confirms the upcoming budget phone will look a lot like the Galaxy M31. It will have a Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch at the top. Keeping the lights on will be a massive 6000mAh battery. We can also see that the Galaxy F41 has a triple-camera array on the back, along with a fingerprint scanner.

Although the rest of its key tech specs haven't been confirmed yet, previous leaks suggest it will be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. As for the pricing, the Galaxy F41 is tipped to be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.