You'll be able to purchase the Galaxy A50 from Verizon starting June 13, and when Harish reviewed the phone back in March, he called it "the new budget champion." The A50 is one of the best mid-rangers Samsung's released in years, featuring a dazzling design, incredible 6.4-inch OLED display with a small waterdrop notch, an undying 4,000 mAh battery, and powerful specs across the board.

The mid-range smartphone market in the U.S. is about to get a lot more interesting. Following standouts like the Nokia 7.1 and Pixel 3a that offer excellent user experiences for under $400, Samsung's announced that it's bringing its revamped A-series to the country — specifically the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e.

The Galaxy A50 will have an MSRP of just $350 and should give the Pixel 3a a good run for its money.

If you'd prefer something more affordable, Samsung's also launching the Galaxy A20 and A10e "in the coming weeks'." We haven't had a chance to use either of these phones for ourselves, but they sound like they could be great values. The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch display, 13MP rear camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery. If you opt for the A10e, you'll get a 5.83-inch display, 8MP rear camera, and 3,000 mAh battery.

We should learn more about availability soon, but Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A20 will cost $250 while the A10e will only set you back $180.

Samsung notes that we can expect its A-series phones to arrive on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile, making it obvious that Samsung's ready to take the mid-range U.S. smartphone market seriously.

