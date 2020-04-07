What you need to know
- According to at least one leaker, a phone with a 192MP camera is currently under progress.
- The phone is also said to feature a Snapdragon 765.
- While the chipset can support a sensor with that resolution, it would be the absolute upper limit of what the Snapdragon SoC is capable of.
If the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP beast of a camera still isn't good enough for your picture-perfect photography predilections, a phone sporting a 192MP camera may currently be under development to soothe your pain. At least, that's what leakster 数码闲聊站 (Digital Chat Station) is saying on Weibo (via Android Authority).
Interestingly, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 765, so it's likely not going to be a flagship. That's not all that surprising, though. After all, the first 108MP phone we got was Xiaomi's Mi Note 10, which is also a midrange phone powered by a Snapdragon 730G.
Unfortunately, however, while the Snapdragon 765 can support 192MP images (the Snapdragon 865 can support up to 200MP cameras, in constrast), there seem to be several limitations. HDR, for example, might not be supported at such high resolutions, and such a phone, if it exists, might be an example of pushing technology for the sake of it.
And as with all rumors, take this one with a grain of salt. If Digital Chat Station's claims are accurate, though, we'll likely hear more about the phone in a month, though it's also unclear whether his statement refers to an official announcement from the phone's maker or just a follow-up leak from him.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Facebook taking 'aggressive steps' to quash 5G conspiracy theories
Facebook has vowed tougher measures to clamp down on posts that could cause physical harm regarding 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories.
The best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.