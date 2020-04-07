Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

If the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP beast of a camera still isn't good enough for your picture-perfect photography predilections, a phone sporting a 192MP camera may currently be under development to soothe your pain. At least, that's what leakster 数码闲聊站 (Digital Chat Station) is saying on Weibo (via Android Authority).

Interestingly, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 765, so it's likely not going to be a flagship. That's not all that surprising, though. After all, the first 108MP phone we got was Xiaomi's Mi Note 10, which is also a midrange phone powered by a Snapdragon 730G.

Unfortunately, however, while the Snapdragon 765 can support 192MP images (the Snapdragon 865 can support up to 200MP cameras, in constrast), there seem to be several limitations. HDR, for example, might not be supported at such high resolutions, and such a phone, if it exists, might be an example of pushing technology for the sake of it.

And as with all rumors, take this one with a grain of salt. If Digital Chat Station's claims are accurate, though, we'll likely hear more about the phone in a month, though it's also unclear whether his statement refers to an official announcement from the phone's maker or just a follow-up leak from him.

