Samsung who? AC readers are ready for the Google Pixel 6.

What you need to know
- We asked AC readers if they were going to wait to get a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro now that the two phones have been announced.
- The overwhelming majority of respondents said that they are very interested in the new premium Pixels.
- Fewer than 10% said that they wanted to see what Samsung was going to announce this week before committing to the Pixels.
This past week was Google's news cycle to own, with all sorts of hot takes on the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. However, since we don't yet have a firm release date or pricing information, and since we know that Samsung and others will be announcing and possibly releasing some of the best Android phones of the year in the coming months, we were curious if our readers would be able, or want to, hold out for the new Google phones.
Nearly 83% of our readers who participated in the weekend poll said that they are suitably intrigued by the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro; at least enough to hold off on purchasing another smartphone before those devices are widely available. A little over 7% said that for as nice as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look, they're more likely to grab a Pixel 5a, while just over 3% (perhaps jokingly?) said that they wanted the rumored Blackberry phone. Most surprisingly, fewer than 7% were holding back based on what Samsung announces as its Unpacked event this week.
There has apparently been a lot of pent-up demand for a premium Pixel phone, at least judging by what readers like pseudoware, Sacrifice Prime, and Alex Hunt told us.
I sold my S20 FE after the first Pixel 6 Pro leaks, wanting to maximize resell, as I'm definitely interested. As a Pixel fan, there were some that were "skippable," but this doesn't appear to be one of those models. Tensor SoC is totally intriguing. Bought a 4a to hold me over, but I drowned that. I'm underwhelmed by its replacement, a OnePlus Nord N10 5g. The question now is can I be patient enough and resist buying the 5a in a few weeks? With yesterday's 5a news, it's not looking good for my wallet and bank acct.
Despite the enthusiasm, there were plenty of Pixel party poopers, too, such as reader eddi0 who had this to say:
Hell nah. The aesthetics are horrific and I imagine the price will equate out with how ugly the phone is ($$$). They were on the right path with the 3/4/5 series offering a A series as well as a not quite premium phone at "fair" prices. Once again, they are falling in line with Apple/Samsung with extremely expensive phones that only a portion of our society can afford. Guess we better "work harder" to afford these phones, huh? 🙄
The poll is now closed, but if you didn't get a chance to participate, let us know in the comments below if you will wait to get a Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.
Fossil teases 'way faster' Gen 6 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch
Fossil Gen 6 is on the way according to a new teaser that's arriving in some fans' inboxes.
Samsung might have accidentally 'leaked' its upcoming Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung appears to have accidentally posted an image showing the Galaxy S21 FE on its official Instagram page.
Here's the rundown on current Disney+ prices and deals
Looking to sign up for Disney Plus but want to make sure you get the best deal on it? Look no further!
Our top picks for the best Android phones with removable batteries
You're looking for a phone that not only has great battery life, but has a battery cell that can be replaced. Here are our picks!