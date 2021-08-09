Samsung who? AC readers are ready for the Google Pixel 6.

This past week was Google's news cycle to own, with all sorts of hot takes on the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. However, since we don't yet have a firm release date or pricing information, and since we know that Samsung and others will be announcing and possibly releasing some of the best Android phones of the year in the coming months, we were curious if our readers would be able, or want to, hold out for the new Google phones.

Nearly 83% of our readers who participated in the weekend poll said that they are suitably intrigued by the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro; at least enough to hold off on purchasing another smartphone before those devices are widely available. A little over 7% said that for as nice as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look, they're more likely to grab a Pixel 5a, while just over 3% (perhaps jokingly?) said that they wanted the rumored Blackberry phone. Most surprisingly, fewer than 7% were holding back based on what Samsung announces as its Unpacked event this week.

Are you holding out for the Google Pixel 6 phones?

There has apparently been a lot of pent-up demand for a premium Pixel phone, at least judging by what readers like pseudoware, Sacrifice Prime, and Alex Hunt told us.

I sold my S20 FE after the first Pixel 6 Pro leaks, wanting to maximize resell, as I'm definitely interested. As a Pixel fan, there were some that were "skippable," but this doesn't appear to be one of those models. Tensor SoC is totally intriguing. Bought a 4a to hold me over, but I drowned that. I'm underwhelmed by its replacement, a OnePlus Nord N10 5g. The question now is can I be patient enough and resist buying the 5a in a few weeks? With yesterday's 5a news, it's not looking good for my wallet and bank acct.