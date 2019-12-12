What you need to know Galaxy A51 and A71 are the latest editions to Samsung's mid-range smartphone lineup

Both the new phones feature Infinity-O displays with a centered hole-punch cutout and and come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

The Galaxy A51 will go on sale in Vietnam on December 27 for 7,990,000 VND ($350).

Samsung today introduced its first 2020 Galaxy A series phones at an event held in Vietnam. The new Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones come with hole-punch displays and an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a dedicated 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and Dolby Atmos support.