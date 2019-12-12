What you need to know
- Galaxy A51 and A71 are the latest editions to Samsung's mid-range smartphone lineup
- Both the new phones feature Infinity-O displays with a centered hole-punch cutout and and come with a quad-camera setup on the back.
- The Galaxy A51 will go on sale in Vietnam on December 27 for 7,990,000 VND ($350).
Samsung today introduced its first 2020 Galaxy A series phones at an event held in Vietnam. The new Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones come with hole-punch displays and an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a dedicated 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and Dolby Atmos support.
On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A71 has a larger 6.71-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with the same tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The company hasn't revealed the name of the chipset powering the phone, so all we know currently is that the A71 runs on an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. It will be available in two memory configurations, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the Galaxy A71 is identical to the A51 in the camera department, it does come with a larger 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Both the new phones will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has been priced at VND 7,990,000 in Vietnam, where the phone will go on sale starting December 27. It will be available in four colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Pink, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colors. The company hasn't revealed pricing or availability information for other markets yet. Samsung Galaxy A71 will be offered in Prism Crush Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver colors. However, the company hasn't revealed exactly how much it will cost or when it will go on sale.
