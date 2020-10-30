Samsung, which lost the title of the world's largest smartphone vendor to Huawei in the second quarter of the year, was successful in reclaiming the top spot in the third quarter. According to the latest data from IDC, Samsung shipped 80.4 million smartphones in Q3 2020, up 2.9% over last year. The company's flagship Galaxy Note 20 series phones also proved to be quite popular and accounted for nearly 20% of its total volume.

Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement: