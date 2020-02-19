Galaxy S20Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

  • Samsung is apparently working on bringing the ability to enable the 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution to its Galaxy S20 phones.
  • The option to enable 120Hz at QHD+ resolution is expected to be rolled out within the next three months.
  • Currently, all three Galaxy S20 models support 120Hz refresh rate only at Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung finally joined the high refresh rate party with its new Galaxy S20 series phones earlier this month. Unlike Android OEMs like OnePlus, however, Samsung's latest flagships do not let users enable the high refresh rate at their highest display resolution. Fortunately, however, that could soon change.

While the Galaxy S20 phones currently allow users to enable the 120Hz refresh rate option only at Full HD+ resolution, tipster Max Weinbach has claimed in a new tweet that Samsung is working on adding the ability to use the 120Hz refresh rate at the highest QHD+ resolution setting as well.

As per Weinbach, the ability to enable 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution is likely to be rolled out to Galaxy S20 users as part of a software update in the coming months. A screenshot showing the new option from a firmware version currently in development has also surfaced, courtesy of leaker Ice Universe.

To help users extend battery life, Samsung is working on adding a new "Dynamic" mode as well. When the mode is selected, the Galaxy S20 phones will automatically switch between 60 and 120Hz refresh rates to provide the best balance between display quality and battery life.

