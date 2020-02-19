What you need to know
- Samsung is apparently working on bringing the ability to enable the 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution to its Galaxy S20 phones.
- The option to enable 120Hz at QHD+ resolution is expected to be rolled out within the next three months.
- Currently, all three Galaxy S20 models support 120Hz refresh rate only at Full HD+ resolution.
Samsung finally joined the high refresh rate party with its new Galaxy S20 series phones earlier this month. Unlike Android OEMs like OnePlus, however, Samsung's latest flagships do not let users enable the high refresh rate at their highest display resolution. Fortunately, however, that could soon change.
While the Galaxy S20 phones currently allow users to enable the 120Hz refresh rate option only at Full HD+ resolution, tipster Max Weinbach has claimed in a new tweet that Samsung is working on adding the ability to use the 120Hz refresh rate at the highest QHD+ resolution setting as well.
Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 18, 2020
As per Weinbach, the ability to enable 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution is likely to be rolled out to Galaxy S20 users as part of a software update in the coming months. A screenshot showing the new option from a firmware version currently in development has also surfaced, courtesy of leaker Ice Universe.
This is one of the firmware versions of the Galaxy S20 series. We see that not only the WQHD + 120Hz mode can be selected, but also the dynamic mode, which is a very mature solution.better than limited to FHD— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 18, 2020
let's expect Samsung to implement such a solution as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mLtFUwH0WZ
To help users extend battery life, Samsung is working on adding a new "Dynamic" mode as well. When the mode is selected, the Galaxy S20 phones will automatically switch between 60 and 120Hz refresh rates to provide the best balance between display quality and battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S20
The Galaxy S20 is a pretty significant upgrade over its predecessor, boasting a smooth 120Hz display and 5G support. It also has an upgraded camera array at the back, IP68 water resistance, and a relatively large 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
