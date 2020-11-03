What you need to know
- Samsung has 'accidentally' hinted at the existence of a Galaxy Note 20 Fan Edition.
- A landing page on Samsung's Brazilian website for the Galaxy S20 FE mentions the Galaxy Note 20 FE.
- The page source suggests the upcoming Fan Edition device will have a 6.5-inch display.
At its Galaxy S20 FE launch event in September, Samsung confirmed that it will launch new Fan Edition models of its flagship phones every year. However, it did not reveal any plans of releasing a Fan Edition of the Galaxy Note 20. While there's still no solid evidence of the phone's existence, a new "leak" suggests a Note 20 FE could be in the works.
As spotted by the folks at Androidu.ro, the landing page for the Galaxy S20 FE on Samsung's Brazilian website mentions the Galaxy Note 20 FE. The fine print on the page reveals the phone will have a 6.5-inch display, just like the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy Note 20 FE has also been mentioned in the page's source.
While the official "leak" seems to suggest the Galaxy Note 20 FE is on its way, there is also a chance of it being a simple mistake. If the Galaxy Note 20 FE does exist, we should hear more about it in the coming weeks.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung's first true 'flagship killer' is one of its most impressive Android phones yet. The phone has a flat 120Hz display, high-end specs, and three impressive cameras. You also get 5G connectivity, IP68 water resistance, and all-day battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Add over one million songs to Audica with this brilliant osu! converter
Audica's song list just got exponentially longer, thanks to a simple mod that can convert any osu! song over to Audica's unique VR shooting gameplay.
I'd love to see a new Chromebox look like the Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard
A complete PC inside a keyboard is not exactly a new idea. But it's just as great an idea today as it was 30 years ago.
Gravity Trigger challenges your platforming skills with its difficulty
This week, we're checking an indie game called Gravity Trigger. It's very easy to play, and yet so difficult to master. It's definitely worth checking out.
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.