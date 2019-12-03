Samsung Vietnam today posted a short video on YouTube, confirming that the company's new A-series smartphones will arrive on December 12. Apart from confirming the launch date, the video also confirms that the 2020 A-series lineup will have a refreshed design with a hole-punch cutout in the middle.

Among the new A-series phones that will debut next week could be the mid-range Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Leaked renders showing the design of the two phones had surfaced online last month, revealing a Galaxy Note 10-like design on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout. Both phones are expected to have an L-shaped quad camera array on the back.

The Galaxy A51 is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will have a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone may also feature a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 is expected to have a slightly larger 6.7-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. Both the phones will probably debut with Samsung's latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Apart from the Galaxy A51 and A71, Samsung is rumored to launch at least seven more new A-series phones: Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. However, not all of them are likely to be made official at next week's event. Some of them are rumored to be launched sometime early next year.

