Samsung released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in South Korea last month, adding Galaxy Watch 3's voice guidance feature to the smartwatch. The company has now started rolling out a similar update in the U.S. for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Source: SamMobile

As per the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version R825USQU1BTJ6 and weighs in at just under 50MB in size. The official changelog reveals the update brings improved GPS accuracy and connection, system stability enhancements, and voice guidance when exercising. When you have the Auto Lap feature enabled during running or cycling, your Galaxy Watch Active 2 can now provide voice guidance for travelled distance and heart rate data.

Even though it has been more than a year since the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was announced, Samsung has been regularly rolling out updates to make it better. Back in September, Samsung pushed a huge update to one of its best Android smartwatches with Fall Detection, VO2 max, scrolling screenshots, Running Analysis, and a few other features from the Galaxy Watch 3.