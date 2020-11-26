What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
- The update brings improved performance to the smartwatch, along with a few new features.
- It is currently rolling out only to the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Samsung released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in South Korea last month, adding Galaxy Watch 3's voice guidance feature to the smartwatch. The company has now started rolling out a similar update in the U.S. for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
As per the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version R825USQU1BTJ6 and weighs in at just under 50MB in size. The official changelog reveals the update brings improved GPS accuracy and connection, system stability enhancements, and voice guidance when exercising. When you have the Auto Lap feature enabled during running or cycling, your Galaxy Watch Active 2 can now provide voice guidance for travelled distance and heart rate data.
Even though it has been more than a year since the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was announced, Samsung has been regularly rolling out updates to make it better. Back in September, Samsung pushed a huge update to one of its best Android smartwatches with Fall Detection, VO2 max, scrolling screenshots, Running Analysis, and a few other features from the Galaxy Watch 3.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm
With a sleek design and a gorgeous display, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is among the best sports-focused smartwatches you can buy. It comes in two sizes and has a capacitive bezel for smooth navigation.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
