Details emerge of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch running Wear OS

Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app is proving to be increasingly useful outside of its core functions. Just yesterday, references to a new pair of Galaxy Buds were found within the app's code, suggesting that we could get a direct sequel to Samsung's original pair. Another look into the app has given some insight into another wearable, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 running Wear OS.

watches. Those are Watch Active3/4 and Watch4. In there, I found a reference that straight up says "newos" and all of these codenames, other than the new water one, match what we've previously heard.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/wqLeHMMTal — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 29, 2021

Max Weinbach discovered references to what he believes are Samsung's upcoming smartwatches. The Samsung Wearable app mentions "merlot," which was thought to be the codename for one of the new smartwatches but apparently could refer to the chip powering the watches. It's unknown what that chipset will be, but knowing Samsung, we can probably expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, which hasn't quite hit the ground running since its debut early last year, only powering the Mobvoi TicWatch 3 GPS.

Weinbach also points out "newos," likely a direct reference to the change from Tizen to Wear OS, which has been rumored for Samsung's upcoming smartwatches. There will apparently be different sizes for the new Watch and Watch Active, 40/41mm and 44/45mm, respectively, and both will have Bluetooth and LTE models.

The release for the next Galaxy Watch and Watch Active is anyone's guess. Still, the nature of the leaks suggests we may not have to wait too long before Samsung launches the follow-up to the best Android smartwatches, which could come alongside the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2.