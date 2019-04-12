Thin and fit Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Ruggedly handsome Mobvoi TicWatch S2 The Galaxy Active is the streamlined, simplified version of the Galaxy Watch Active, making it an excellent size and value while still keeping most of the features of its big brother. In short, the Galaxy Watch Active is the fitness-oriented smartwatch you really want. $200 at Amazon Pros Wonderful AMOLED display

Qi charging

Samsung Pay

Comfy, lightweight design Cons Tizen OS still annoying at times

Lower-end battery life Mobvoi aimed squarely for active outdoor users with the TicWatch S2 with MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability certifications and 5ATM waterproofing, but for $20 less, you get significantly less style and a clunkier performance. $180 at Amazon Pros Decent specs at an affordable price

5 ATM waterproof

Certified military-grade durability Cons Rugged look is a bit garish

Only two basic colors

No NFC payments

With only $20 separating the TicWatch S2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, what you're trying to balance between these two watches comes down to style and software, and in both categories, there's a definite edge to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active right now.

How sporty do you want your fitness tracking smartwatch to look?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a fitness band in the style of a smartwatch and it may be the prettiest fitness tracker I've ever seen, especially the more unique shades like Green and Rose Gold. Now, the TicWatch S2 isn't bad-looking, but it's less handsome than its fraternal twin — the TicWatch E2 — and looks downright bland next to the Active's shiny metal housing. The Active also has the benefit of being a bit slimmer in just about every dimension: smaller bezels, smaller frame, smaller screen, and thinner profile, too.

Both devices have GPS, heart-rate tracking, and activity tracking — though the Galaxy Watch Active has slightly more robust workout tracking — and both watches can easily last one day but will barely stretch to two days. Both watches are swim-friendly thanks to 5ATM waterproofing, and MIL-STD-810G durability standards say both watches should stand up to drops, dings and corrosive environments like salty sea fog.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Mobvoi TicWatch S2 Price $200 $180 Colors Black

Silver

Rose Gold

Green Black

White Band width 20mm 22mm Button configuration Two button right One button right Display 1.1" AMOLED 360 x 360px 1.39" OLED 400 x 400px Storage 4GB 4GB GPS GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

BDS GPS

GLONASS

Beidou Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 Low Energy

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz Payment system Samsung Pay ❌ Battery 230mAh

Up to 2 days 415mAh

Up to 2 days Charging Qi wireless charging Proprietary charger Waterproof Rating 5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m) 5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m) Durability Rating MIL-STD-810G

Operational between -20ºC to 55ºC

resistant to humidity, dust, and salt fog MIL-STD-810G

Operational between -20ºC to 55ºC

resistant to humidity, dust, and salt fog Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Heart Rate Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart-rate sensor

Low latency off-body sensor

The last of the real hardware differences is that the Galaxy Watch Active has NFC for contactless payments through Samsung Pay. While paying with your wrist is a luxury that you still can't use everywhere, it's nice to at least have the option, even if I wish it was Google Pay and not Samsung Pay.

Samsung using Tizen OS and Samsung services for apps and fitness tracking — Galaxy Apps and Samsung Health — might rub some users the wrong way if they've been Wear OS users for years, like me. The UI on the Active isn't bad and there are plenty of apps and watch faces to choose from, but it is a definite adjustment to make, and without that sweet rotating bezel from more robust Samsung wearables like the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, Tizen feels a teeny bit less awesome to use day to day.

Again, with only $20 separating the S2 and Active, it's quite easy to justify the upgrade for a newer processor and far more stylish look, but if Tizen OS and Samsung's app selection rankles you, the TicWatch S2 is still a capable smartwatch for your day-to-day notifications and basic fitness tracking. The Galaxy Active is better all around, and I firmly believe it gives a better value for the price.

Thin and fit Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Prettier, more powerful, and a better bang for your buck The Galaxy Watch Active's $200 price tag is one of its most attractive features — though its lovely looks don't hurt — and it's a fitness tracker that plays smartwatch as well as its hardware allows. For most users, this watch is the one to get. $200 at Amazon

Ruggedly handsome Mobvoi TicWatch S2 Compromising on performance in the name of price With military-grade durability and all-day battery life, this is a watch that should get you through long days and longer workouts with ease, and if you're committed to Wear OS over Tizen and Galaxy Apps, the S2 isn't too much of a compromise, but the Galaxy Watch Active is better and only $20 more. $180 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.