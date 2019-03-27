Our pick Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Fitness champ Fitbit Versa The Galaxy Watch Active offers a great combination of useful smart features and solid health-tracking in a package that's compact and affordable. Samsung's Tizen OS is really powerful and does a lot, and features like built-in GPS and NFC for Samsung Pay really sweeten the deal. $200 at Amazon Pros Beautiful AMOLED display

Despite having "Active" in its name, the Fitbit Versa is the better choice if you want your next smartwatch to be the ultimate fitness companion. With that said, the Galaxy Watch Active is a really great package thanks to good health/fitness tools, solid notification management, and premium features that you won't find on the Versa. Deciding which watch is for you ultimately comes down to how much you value the pros and cons offered by each one.

The Galaxy Watch Active is a seriously great value

Samsung's been crafting some of the best Android-compatible smartwatches for the last few years, picking up a lot of slack that Google's left with Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch Active isn't its most powerful or flashy wearable, but it does deliver one of the best values we've ever seen from the company.

The Galaxy Watch Active is an attractive watch, featuring a timeless circular design with a lightweight body that feels like air on your wrist. It's also available in four colors, including Silver, Black, Green, and a striking Rose Gold one. It's quite a bit smaller compared to 2018's Galaxy Watch, but as someone with tiny wrists, I'm perfectly OK with that.

In regards to its feature set, this is where the Galaxy Watch Active really shines. Samsung's Tizen OS powers the device and offers a really good, if sometimes confusing, experience. Notifications are handled really well, you can respond to messages using your voice or an on-screen keyboard, the app selection is steadily growing, and everything feels buttery smooth. All of the various menus and pages can be a bit much if you're new to smartwatches, but it's nothing you can't get familiar with after enough practice.

Two other highlights are built-in GPS and NFC. GPS allows you to go running without your phone and having the Galaxy Watch Active still be able to map where you went. Plus, when you factor that in with the ability to download Spotify songs for offline use, the Galaxy Watch is kind of the perfect running/jogging/waking companion.

As for NFC, this enables Samsung Pay so you can use the Galaxy Watch Active to pay for things at stores that accept it. Not only is this a huge convenience, but you also get points each time you use Samsung Pay that can be redeemed for gift cards, giveaways, and more.

Battery life is good with an advertised 2 days of use per charge, but it's nothing compared to what you'll find on the Versa. Simiarly, while Samsung Health (the fitness tracking platform used for the Galaxy Watch Active) has improved a lot over the years, it still doesn't hold a candle to what Fitbit offers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Fitbit Versa Operating System Tizen FitbitOS Display 1.3-inch

360 x 360 1.34-inch

300 x 300 GPS ✔️ ❌ Mobile Payments ✔️ Only on Special Edition Music Storage ✔️ ✔️ Water Resistance 5ATM 5ATM Battery Up to 2 days Up to 4 days Charging Qi wireless Proprietary charger

Fitbit's Versa shines with fitness tracking

The Fitbit Versa costs exactly the same as the Galaxy Watch Active, but right off the bat, you'll notice it's missing some pretty big features. There's no microphone for responding to notifications with your voice, it doesn't have built-in GPS, and while you can get a model that has Fitbit Pay for contactless payments, you'll need to splurge for the $230 Fitbit Versa Special Edition.

FitbitOS is the operating system that powers the Versa, and for the most part, it's a really enjoyable experience. The app selection for FitbitOS is smaller, it's not as smooth as Tizen, and the way it handles notifications is a bit more limited. However, it does a good job at being very user-friendly and is probably the better operating system for people that are new to wearables and want something that's easy to use.

Another big win for the Versa is its fitness/health tracking. Not only does it record your steps, calories, distance, etc., but there's also in-depth sleep tracking, on-screen workouts, and even a built-in system for female health tracking. All of your data syncs to the incredible Fitbit mobile app, one of the highlights being a Community tab where you can connect with other Fitbit users for motiviation, tips, and more.

Oh yeah, and I suppose I should say something about the Versa's battery life. It easily lasts for up to 4+ days on a single charge, and while the included proprietary charger is a pain to use, only having to charge the Versa once every few days is pretty incredible.

Which one should you buy?

Both of these watches are great wearables worth buying, but each one caters better to a certain demographic.

If you want a do-it-all smartwatch with every feature you could ask for, the Galaxy Watch Active is tough to beat for $200. For that same price, however, the Fitbit Versa is the better choice if you're really into fitness tracking, value battery life, and/or are buying your first smartwatch.

