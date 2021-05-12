The rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4 are reportedly running Wear OS and will be launched later this year, according to a report from MT (via 9to5Google). The follow-ups to some of the best Android smartwatches are rumored to launch at an Unpacked event in August, where the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly debut.

Additionally, Samsung is apparently ditching its plans to include a blood glucose monitor on the smartwatches. The feature was rumored earlier this year as a non-invasive way to measure blood sugar, which would be highly beneficial for anyone managing diabetes.

As for why Samsung is moving away from Tizen, the report claims (via rough translation) that the platform "has reached its limits in terms of expanding content, such as the app ecosystem." Samsung's decision to move to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 is a strategic move that both Samsung and Google may benefit from, bringing more apps to Samsung's smartwatches and further expanding the reach of Wear OS.

The report also mentions slightly larger case sizes than what was previously reported for the Galaxy Watch 4, which will apparently come in 42mm and 46mm. That's just a millimeter larger than the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will release in smaller 40mm and 42mm sizes, with some design changes in tow for both watch models.

Assuming Samsung does launch the Galaxy Watch 4 this August, it would be unveiled around roughly the same time that rumored Pixel Watch is set to launch. Assuming Motorola's alleged plans for Wear OS pan out, this could mark something of a resurgence for the platform.

There is expected to be plenty of talk about Wear OS at Google I/O 2021 next week, so we won't have to wait long to learn more about Google's plans for the platform.

That said, if you're not interested in waiting or in Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still one of the best smartwatches that money can buy right now.