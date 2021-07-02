What you need to know The Galaxy Watch 4 could start at around EUR 350 and go up to EUR 350.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to be priced at more than EUR 470 for the 42mm version.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be slightly cheaper than the Buds Pro, coming in at around $150.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that has been making its rounds, it seems that the 42mm model could start around EUR 470 (~$558) and go up to around EUR 500 (~$593) for the larger 46mm version. There have also been rumors about a 44mm variant being made, but pricing and more details for that model are currently unknown. Before you grab your pitchforks and start protesting these prices right away, it's important to note that the pricing usually varies per region. So if the Galaxy Watch 4 launches at EUR 350 in certain regions, it will likely be around $350 here in the States. That's not always the case, but it is a trend that we've seen in the past. When you take into consideration that the Galaxy Watch 3 launched at $400, it would not (and should not) come as a surprise to see these higher prices. Samsung will be swinging for the fences with its next smartwatch, as it will be the first of which to be powered by the new One UI Watch operating system. This is based on the collaboration with Google announced at I/O 2021 and will be available on all of Samsung's smartwatches as the company moves away from Tizen OS.

Meanwhile, Samsung's rumored Galaxy Buds 2 will supposedly sport a design similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is great considering that the Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds. As for pricing, we're looking at sub-$200, ranging between $149 and $169. You might be asking what sacrifices are being made with the Galaxy Buds 2 to bring them down to this lower price. It's unlikely that these will include Active Noise Cancelation, opting instead for "active noise reduction" and passive noise cancellation due to the design. There will supposedly be four different colors, including a sweet-looking green that would be entirely different from what we expected. Samsung has confirmed that there will be another Unpacked event later this summer, but we still don't have a date just yet. Rumors and leaks point to an event sometime in August, and we're just awaiting the arrival of the digital invitations at this point. But one thing we know for sure is that it's going to be quite a busy second half of the year with the arrival of upgrades for foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches.