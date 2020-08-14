Smartwatches are almost always forced to compromise in their design in some way. After all, it's hard to cram all of the various specs and sensors that make these tiny wrist computers so functional into something you'd actually want to wear out, and the result is usually a thick, unattractive gadget that costs as much as a nice traditional watch, with the double whammy of needing to be charged once a day. Sadly, in most cases, those hardware tradeoffs are met with equally cumbersome software in the form of Wear OS, which continues to mimic a slow-moving disaster, limited the number of compelling options on the Android side. That number dwindles even further once you decide you want some health-oriented features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 But Samsung does things a little differently. The Galaxy Watch line uses the company's homegrown Tizen software, rather than Wear OS, and features hardware niceties like circular displays and rotating bezels for navigating through the interface. This year's Galaxy Watch 3 also carries over the Watch Active line's focus on health and fitness, and finally brings long-awaited support for some advanced physiological readings.

At a glance Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bottom line: The Galaxy Watch 3 offers stunning hardware and a variety of health-focused features, including an ECG and blood pressure sensor. It doesn't have the widest third-party app support, but you'll get good battery life, a bright display, and Samsung's zippy Tizen OS software. Pros Gorgeous classic design

Satisfying rotating bezel

Solid battery life

ECG support is incoming

Tizen is generally a great interface Cons App support is still lacking

Very high starting price

Slow, clunky charger

No MST for Samsung Pay $400 at Amazon

As far as smartwatches go, the Galaxy Watch 3 has pretty stunning hardware. The casing is made of stainless steel (or titanium, depending on the version you buy, and feels just as great as it looks. It's a bit on the thicker side, though; Samsung markets the Watch 3 as being 14% thinner than the original Galaxy Watch, but the 41mm review unit I was sent is still over 11mm thick. It's even slightly thicker than the 45mm version, since it needs to be able to cram all of the same sensors into a smaller chassis. Still, I absolutely love how small of a footprint Samsung was able to give this watch, as it takes up even less space on my wrist than the analog watch I typically wear. I'm also a sucker for leather bands, and have zero complaints with the one that comes included in the box — though if you're into other materials like metal or silicone, you can easily swap it out with a standard 20mm band (22 if you opt for the 45mm version). The Galaxy Watch 3 is a gorgeous timepiece with a surprisingly small footprint. I thought the haptic "touch bezel" on last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2 was pretty slick, but I'm glad that Samsung revived the physical rotating bezel with the Watch 3. There's a satisfying audible click with each rotation of the dial, and it makes scrolling through the software interface delightfully fun. Hell, even when you aren't actively using the watch, it's like having a fidget spinner strapped to your wrist. Samsung sent me the Galaxy Watch 3 in its new Mystic Bronze finish, which closely resembles a pink or rose gold; it's certainly not as easy to match with an outfit as the Mystic Black or Mystic Silver alternatives (at least, not when your closet is mostly full of band tees and Uniqlo sweaters), but it's a fun, eye-catching color that you definitely won't see on much of the competition. Oddly, the 41mm variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 feature a totally smooth rotating bezel around the display, while the 45mm casing features a finely ridged ring in its place.

Great hardware and looks are hugely important on a smartwatch — after all, watches are just as much an accessory as they are a utility — but they don't add up to much if the software isn't equally good. Luckily, Tizen mostly holds up as always. Samsung added so many fitness features here that there's no more need for an Active line. I love how naturally Samsung's interface pairs with a circular display. Of course, you can use the rotating bezel to scroll through pages and menus, in addition to being able to just touch and swipe on the screen. Even if you've never used a Tizen watch before, it's very intuitive and easy to learn quickly. Two major additions to the Galaxy Watch 3 are its blood pressure detector and electrocardiogram, otherwise known as an ECG or EKG. Samsung has struggled for years to receive FDA approval for these features in the U.S., and even some of its older watches like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 feature the necessary hardware for ECG support. But with the announcement of the Watch 3, Samsung confirmed that it had finally gotten approval and will roll out the ECG app shortly — at the time of writing this review, however, it's still unavailable. You also get a pulse oximeter on the Galaxy Watch 3, which enables SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring, as well as VO2 max, which tells you the maximum amount of oxygen you can intake and utilize while excercising. You'll get a VO2 estimate automatically after each workout routine, though you'll need to manually initiate blood oxygen readings through the Samsung Health app. My friend Andrew Martonik frequently bemoans the reliability of the GPS on past Galaxy Watches, but while I certainly don't get out and excercise nearly as often as he does, I've found the Watch 3 to be pretty accurate. On a three-mile walk through a paved trail with distance markers every half-mile, the Galaxy Watch 3 stayed consistent with the signs I passed, and gave me a full post-workout sheet with stats like my heart rate trends, calories burned, etc. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 What needs work

Let's talk about that Tizen software for a second, though. I really like the general interface, but despite Samsung's efforts, third-party app support is still lacking. In fact, Spotify is the only app on my phone that populated an app on the Watch 3. I've also found that Spotify app to be hugely unreliable, often failing to control my music playback properly. Tizen is still woefully lacking in third-party apps. I was also a bit disappointed by the Watch 3's battery life. It isn't bad; in fact, with the always-on display disabled, I had no trouble squeezing two or three days out of a single charge. But with AOD turned on, even one full day is pushing it at times, especially if you're using the Watch for activity monitoring. Another thing I really wish Samsung would improve is the charging situation. The included magnetic puck is more or less the same as on every previous Galaxy Watch, with a weak connection that's easy to dislodge. I've picked up the Watch 3 hours after putting it on the charger, only to find that it wasn't seated just right and didn't charge at all. It also still uses USB-A, which is ... well, it's fine, but I'd love to see a USB-C option. There's also the sky-high price. The Galaxy Watch 3 starts at $400 for the 41mm Bluetooth-only model, and only goes up from there. That's nothing new for the Galaxy Watch line, but if you've looked at any Wear OS-powered watches lately, you're bound to feel some sticker shock here. That's not to say that the Galaxy Watch 3 isn't worth its asking price, if for the gorgeous hardware alone, but you need to really want a premium smartwatch to justify it. The competition

If you're not into the Galaxy Watch 3 or just don't like the idea of shoveling out a minimum of four Benjamins to get one, your first thought might be to look at the Wear OS side of things, but there are some good alternatives within even Samsung's own lineup. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still on sale for just $250, and offers a lot of the same features as the Watch 3 in a simpler chassis. You won't get the fun rotating bezel, but Samsung replicated its own feature with a touch-sensitive bezel that uses haptic feedback to "click" at you as you drag your finger along the perimeter, and it more or less gets the point across. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also features the same ECG hardware inside, which should (at least in theory) be activated with a software update at the same time as the Watch 3. If you are interested in Google's Wear OS platform, though, the Skagen Falster 3 is also worth looking at. For $105 less, the Falster 3 is a sharp-looking watch with an understated design and a rotating crown for interfacing with the software, similar to Samsung's rotating bezel. And while its certainly not as aesthetically appealing, the Garmin Venu continues to outshine its competitors in accurate GPS and fitness tracking, and has handy features like a transflective display and ridiculously long battery life.

Who it's for Those looking for a classic watch that can dress up or down

Those looking for health features like an ECG (eventually)

Those with active lifestyles looking to track their activity

Those who enjoy navigating through software with a rotating bezel Who it isn't for Those looking for an affordable smartwatch

Those who need an expansive third-party app selection

Those looking for a Wear OS watch Put simply, if you're willing to shell out the cash, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the best smartwatch you can pair to an Android phone. It's equal parts gorgeous and functional, and its collection of health-focused features put it in direct competition with the likes of brands like Garmin and Apple. The rotating bezel is undoubtedly the best (and most fun) way to interact with a smartwatch without obfuscating the screen, and Samsung's Tizen OS is fluid, responsive, and well-tailored for the circular display. 4 out of 5 The weak third-party network of apps could be a deal-breaker for some, but Samsung packs a lot of features into the watch to begin with, and the Watch 3 performs its core function as a notification aggregator well. You'll get good battery life (so long as you leave the always-on display feature off), a sharp display that's bright enough to use outdoors without a hitch, and fantastic hardware with a stylish leather band that's easy to swap out if you prefer. There are plenty of great Wear OS alternatives available at lower price points, which benefit from a wider selection of third-party apps, but in most cases you'll be giving up some combination of hardware polish and fitness sensors. The Galaxy Watch 3 costs a pretty penny, but it's hard to think of a better smartwatch right now for most people with an Android phone in their pocket.