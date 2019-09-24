Get everything done Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Budget powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e The true successor to the Galaxy Tab S4 has arrived. The Tab S6 provides a flagship-tablet experience for Android lovers. With up to 8GB of RAM, coupled with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Tab S6 will fly through your daily tasks. This even includes more power-intensive ones like photo or video editing. $650 at Amazon Pros Latest processor built-in

S Pen support

Up to 8GB of RAM

Dual-rear cameras Cons Weighs more

More expensive The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the most impressive "budget" tablets that money can buy. With up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life, the Tab S5e can handle many of your daily tasks. You just won't be able to take advantage of Samsung's magic with the S Pen. $398 at Amazon Pros Lighter weight

Cheaper

Same display size and type Cons Limited to 6GB of RAM

No S Pen support

Limited to 128GB of built-in storage

Keyboard cover does not include trackpad

For some time, there was concern that Samsung would be stepping away from flagship Android tablets after the release of the Galaxy Tab S5e. However, that's no longer the case. The Galaxy Tab S6 has launched, but is it worth it over its more affordable sibling? Let's take a look.

Similarities in many places...

At first glance, you may not notice much of a difference between Samsung's Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab S6. Both devices have similar features, such as the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, with the same 2560x1600 resolution. You will also find an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, quad AKG-tuned speakers, and even the same 13-megapixel primary rear camera.

Even the weight is suprisingly similar, with the Tab S5e coming in at just 0.9 pounds (400g) and the new Tab S6 weighing just 20g more. This is even more impressive considering that Samsung has included the same 7,040mAh battery, which supports a 15W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Display 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 10.5-inch Super AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 670 RAM 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera(s) 13MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Speakers Quad Quad Battery 7,040mAh 7,4040mAh Weight 420g 400g Dimensions 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm 245 x 160 x 5.5mm Fingerprint Scanner In-display Side-mounted S Pen Support Yes No

On the productivity front, both have a big display that can be combined with a detachable keyboard cover. This makes it easy to triage emails, or get some actual work done without the need of being in front of a "true" computer. Even with a budget option like the Tab S5e, this option is surprising and extremely welcome.

For those concerned about privacy, there's no reason to be alarmed as both the Tab S6 and S5e both have a fingerprint scanner. The placement varies, as the scanner in the S6 is embedded in the display, while the S5e's scanner can be found on the side of the tablet.

... But the differences are rather large

However, once you dive a bit deeper into the specs and functionalities, the differences begin to make themselves known. While both the Tab S6 and S5e have configurations with 6GB of RAM, this is the base option for the former, and the top-of-the-line option for the latter. The Tab S6 can be bumped up to 8GB of RAM, coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Comparatively, the base configuration for the S5e pairs 4GB of RAM with 64GB of base storage, along with a 6GB/128GB model.

Before, we mentioned that both of these have a 13-megapixel primary camera, but the Tab S6 has an extra lens. On the rear of the S6, you will find a secondary 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, if you like taking pictures with the enormous and unique viewfinder.

We've already touched on the specification differences, but there's another big difference between these two tablets. In an effort to keep the Tab S5e as a budget pick, Samsung opted to not include S Pen support. This leaves you looking to other stylus options, which can be rather frustrating if you were trying to use the Tab S5e as a notebook.

In the case of the Tab S6, Samsung includes an S Pen in the box, removing the need to make an additional purchase. Plus, you'll get added benefits such as the ability to use it as a remote control and the new Air Gestures to control your tablet without touching it.

When it comes down to the nitty gritty, the Galaxy Tab S6 is the pick for those who need the full productivity powerhouse. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S5e is still a fine option if you don't care about S Pen support and just want a solid Android tablet without breaking the bank.

Productivity powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 The new flagship Android tablet to beat. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 sets the bar pretty high for flagship tablets with impressive specs, included S Pen, and optional keyboard case. $650 at Amazon

Save some dough Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e The Tab S5e should not just be overlooked. The Galaxy Tab S5e is fantastic for what you get at the price point with a gorgeous display and a surprising spec sheet. $398 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.