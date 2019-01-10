There isn't a lot to choose from in the Android tablet space right now, but one option that clearly sticks out among the rest is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4.

Announced this past August, the Tab S4 is equipped with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with an included S Pen, and can be used with an optional keyboard dock that triggers the Samsung DeX UI for a real desktop-like experience.

There's a lot to like about the Tab S4, but with a retail price of $650, is it really worth it?

Here's what our Android Central forum members have to say:

iFortWorth

I'm loving mine that Santa brought me. I, personally wouldn't, and didn't pay full price for it. But I got a excellent refurbished one from Best Buy for about$450. I think that's a good price point for it.

amyf27

I am picky about my devices and their quality. I LOVE my Tab S4. No issues, works fantsstic and keeps up eith everything. I dont miss mu Note 9 when Im giving it a break and using the Tab S4, like right now.

boltsbearsjosh

It's a great Tablet. Really outdoes the iPad in terms of offering an overall tablet experience that can also handle some light desktop stuff. You'll enjoy it.

What about you? Do you think the Galaxy Tab S4 is worth it?

