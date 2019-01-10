There isn't a lot to choose from in the Android tablet space right now, but one option that clearly sticks out among the rest is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4.

Announced this past August, the Tab S4 is equipped with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with an included S Pen, and can be used with an optional keyboard dock that triggers the Samsung DeX UI for a real desktop-like experience.

There's a lot to like about the Tab S4, but with a retail price of $650, is it really worth it?

Here's what our Android Central forum members have to say: