The upcoming Galaxy S22 series has our readers cautiously optimistic

With reservations open for Samsung's next flagship series, we wanted to gauge early interest in the Galaxy S22 series. That's why over the weekend, we asked our readers if they were reserving the new smartphones.

Out of more than 1700 responses, 46% say they are reserving the Galaxy S22. However, 34% say they'll pass, and 18% say they can wait.

These numbers aren't too surprising. Excitement for the Galaxy S22 series has been growing since rumors began that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might become the Galaxy Note successor. That said, Samsung hasn't announced the new phones yet, so we have no official information on specs and pricing, which can make one pause.