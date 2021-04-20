The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a powerhouse of a smartphone, and Samsung wants you to know it. Thanks to its versatile camera array, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best Android phones on the market, so Samsung partnered with Hulu to show off just how great the cameras are. Exposure is a competition show that pits eight photographers against each other for a chance to win an exclusive photography contract with Samsung.

The competition will feature a series of challenges that the photographers have to complete, using only the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Each of the show's six episodes will consist of two challenges each, and each challenge will have a specific theme attached to it. Themes include #ThrowbackThursday, action shots, sound, and more. The show is meant to highlight just how versatile the Galaxy S21 Ultra cameras are:

Exposure is a fresh take on a familiar and popular show format that reflects the way we live our lives today. It encapsulates Samsung's innovative and visionary ethos, by inspiring and encouraging all viewers to explore their own creativity with the familiar, readily available technology of a smartphone camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features four optical cameras with two telephoto lenses, giving photographers plenty to work with. You can see just how good the cameras are in our 2021 camera shootout against phones like the Google Pixel 5 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Exposure is directed by four-time Emmy award-winning director Ramy Romany and streams exclusively on Hulu starting April 26.