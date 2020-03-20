What you need to know
- Galaxy S20 devices now have access to more features within the Your Phone app.
- A new update brings support for RCS messaging, screen mirroring, and cross-device copy and paste for S20 devices.
- Several of the new features are currently exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy devices.
Microsoft and Samsung's growing relationship yield more fruit today for owners of Galaxy S20 devices. The entire lineup of Galaxy S20 devices just gained several new features to work with the Your Phone app on Windows 10. The update brings RCS messaging support, cross-device copy and paste support, and the ability to turn off your smartphone's screen while mirroring it to your PC (via ausdroid). Many of the new Your Phone features are currently exclusive to Galaxy phones. Some features, such as cross-device copy and paste, are only available with a subset of Galaxy phones.
With the recent update, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra can sync a plethora of content to your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app. You can sync text messages (including RCS messages if your carrier supports it), notifications, phone calls, photos, your clipboard, and mirror your phone to your PC.
Apart from RCS messaging support, which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S20 line of devices, using Your Phone with an S20 device should be almost identical to using the app with a Galaxy Z Flip. Last month, the executive editor of Windows Central, Daniel Rubino, wrote about how Your Phone could change the way you see mobile tech. His experience with the Galaxy Z Flip should mostly parallel the Galaxy S20 line as the phone's features for the Your Phone app are largely the same.
Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC. Now, when used with Galaxy 20 series phones, it supports RCS messages and cross-device copy and paste.
