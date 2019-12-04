What you need to know
- The stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 is now rolling out in India.
- In addition to all the Android 10 features, the update brings new One UI 2.0 goodies as well as the latest December security patch.
- Apart from India, the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is currently rolling out in nine other markets.
Samsung surprised everyone by rolling out the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for beta users in Germany last week. The Galaxy S10 Android update has now started rolling out in a few more countries, including India. And unlike the initial rollout in Germany, the update is now hitting non-beta users as well.
The update brings the latest December security patch, along with the new One UI 2.0 features. Some of the key highlights include a streamlined UI design, enhanced system-wide dark mode, more customization options, digital wellbeing, and visibility enhancements.
Weirdly, Samsung's Android 10 update roadmap still suggests the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series phones will begin rolling out in January 2020. Seeing how quickly the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is expanding to more markets, it now looks like the update will become available in most countries before 2019 comes to an end.
Apart from India, the stable Android 10 update has been released in Germany, Panama, South Korea, Spain, France, Vietnam, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. In the coming days, the update is likely to expand to a few other countries as well.
If you live in any of the above countries and own a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you can check for the update manually by tapping on Download updates manually in the Software update section within the Settings app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sundar Pichai is the new CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet
On December 3, 2019, Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they were stepping back from Alphabet and appointing Sundar Pichai as the company's new CEO.
You can now chat in the Google Photos app
Google's pushed a new update to its photo gallery app that lets you chat with friends about the photos you've shared.
Two months of delayed security updates for the Pixel 4 — what gives?
Pixel phones are supposed to be the first to get software updates, but for two months in a row, the Pixel 4 has been hit with delayed security patches.
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.