Samsung surprised everyone by rolling out the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for beta users in Germany last week. The Galaxy S10 Android update has now started rolling out in a few more countries, including India. And unlike the initial rollout in Germany, the update is now hitting non-beta users as well.

The update brings the latest December security patch, along with the new One UI 2.0 features. Some of the key highlights include a streamlined UI design, enhanced system-wide dark mode, more customization options, digital wellbeing, and visibility enhancements.

Weirdly, Samsung's Android 10 update roadmap still suggests the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series phones will begin rolling out in January 2020. Seeing how quickly the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is expanding to more markets, it now looks like the update will become available in most countries before 2019 comes to an end.

Apart from India, the stable Android 10 update has been released in Germany, Panama, South Korea, Spain, France, Vietnam, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. In the coming days, the update is likely to expand to a few other countries as well.

If you live in any of the above countries and own a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you can check for the update manually by tapping on Download updates manually in the Software update section within the Settings app.