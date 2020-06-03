A rumor had suggested last month that Samsung may not release an "Ultra" version of the Galaxy Note 20. Surprisingly, however, a piece of evidence hinting at the existence of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has now surfaced.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the "Galaxy Note 20 Ultra" has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), The certification suggests Samsung will be releasing a total of three Galaxy Note 20 models this year. However, the Note 20 Ultra has been listed with the model number SM-N986U, which was previously associated with the Note 20 Plus.