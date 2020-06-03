Samsung Galaxy Note 10+Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has certified an upcoming Samsung smartphone with the name "Galaxy Note 20 Ultra."
  • The certification contradicts a previous rumor that claimed Samsung isn't going to release a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
  • Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series in August.

A rumor had suggested last month that Samsung may not release an "Ultra" version of the Galaxy Note 20. Surprisingly, however, a piece of evidence hinting at the existence of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has now surfaced.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the "Galaxy Note 20 Ultra" has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), The certification suggests Samsung will be releasing a total of three Galaxy Note 20 models this year. However, the Note 20 Ultra has been listed with the model number SM-N986U, which was previously associated with the Note 20 Plus.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Bluetooth Sig ListingSource: Bluetooth SIG

If the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does exist, it could be even bigger than the S20 Ultra in terms of physical footprint. According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to sport an identical 6.9-inch Infinity-O display as the S20 Ultra. In addition to a bigger display, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to offer a few other upgrades as well over the standard Note 20 and Note 20+. Needless to say, that also means the Note 20 Ultra might potentially be pricier than the S20 Ultra, which starts at $1,400 in the U.S.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at an online-only event in August. Along with the Galaxy Note 20 series phones, Samsung may also unveil a new foldable phone at the same event.

Get More Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.