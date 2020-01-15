Ultimate flagship Galaxy Note 10+ Just the basics Galaxy Note 10 Lite If you want a true flagship, the Galaxy Note 10+ is the way to go. The phone has a gorgeous design backed by powerful internal hardware, a stunning AMOLED display, all-day battery life with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, and the S Pen stylus. There's also water resistance, stereo sound, four cameras at the back, and biometric authentication that works reliably. $1,100 at Amazon Pros Snapdragon 855 chipset

Incredible QHD+ AMOLED display

IP68 water resistance

Large battery with fast, wireless charging

S Pen Cons No headphone jack

Expensive The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a particularly interesting device because it aims to bring the best features from the Note 10 series at a much more affordable price point. You get the S Pen and a large battery, along with a high-res 32-megapixel front camera, robust internal hardware, and there's even a 3.5mm jack. If you're looking to save some cash, the Note 10 Lite may just be the device for you. ~$500 at Samsung Pros Headphone jack

S Pen

4,500mAh battery

32-megapixel front camera

Android 10 out of the box Cons Outdated chipset

Not coming to the U.S.

Plastic design

Missing key features like resistance, fast charging

Samsung rolled out two variants of the Note 10 at launch — a standard Note 10 and a Note 10+ — and the manufacturer is now adding to the series with the Note 10 Lite. As the name suggests, the Note 10 Lite is targeted at the mid-range segment, designed to deliver key features from the Note 10 and Note 10+ to a wider audience. Let's see what the phone has to offer and if it makes sense to get your hands on one.

The Note 10 Lite delivers the best features from the Note 10+ for less

Above all else, what you need to know about the Note 10 Lite is that you're not missing out on the core experience of a Note device. You get a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display; there's the S Pen; the phone is powered by the same chipset that was in the Galaxy S9, and you get generous memory, internal storage, and a large battery. Heck, there's even a 3.5mm jack here, and you won't find that on the Note 10+.

The Note 10 Lite costs half as much as the Note 10+, but you still get the S Pen, large battery, and decent internal hardware.

What you are missing out on is the extras. As the Note 10 Lite is aimed at the mid-range segment, Samsung went with a plastic chassis, and there's no IP68 dust and water resistance, 15W wireless charging, or a Wi-Fi ax modem. Samsung has done a fantastic job retaining the essence of the Note 10+, but by offering a more mainstream design without the added features, it can sell the Note 10 Lite for less than half the price of the Note 10+.

That's a huge deal because it opens up the userbase for the Note series. The Note 10+ continues to retail for over $1,000, making it a non-starter in most emerging markets. That's one of the reasons why companies like OnePlus have gained so much momentum in India and China over the last three years. For instance, the OnePlus 7T has incredible hardware for under $600, and while it may not have wireless charging or water resistance, the value on offer makes it one of the best deals today.

Samsung is looking to tap into that segment with the Note 10 Lite. The phone won't be launching in the U.S. at all; instead, Samsung is focusing its attention on the likes of India, China, and other global markets. Samsung is using an FHD+ panel and leveraging the two-year-old Exynos 9810 — the same chipset that powered the global Galaxy S9 — in the Note 10 Lite to bring the overall cost to under $600.

Category Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Operating system Android 10

One UI 2.0 Android 10

One UI 2.0 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19.5:9)

HDR10+

6.7-inch Super AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9) Chipset Snapdragon 855

1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485 Exynos 9810

4 x 2.70GHz Mongoose M3

4 x 1.70GHz Cortex A55 GPU Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP18 RAM 12GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS3.0 128GB MicroSD slot Yes (Up to 1TB) Yes (Up to 1TB) Rear camera 1 12MP f/1.5-2.4, OIS

77° FoV 12MP, f/1.7

27mm, OIS Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.1, OIS

telephoto 45° FoV 12MP, f/2.4

52mm telephoto, OIS Rear camera 3 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle 123° FoV 12MP, f/2.2

13mm ultrawide Rear camera 4 VGA f/1.4, 72° FoV No Front camera 10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV

auto focus 32MP, f/2.2

25mm, HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi ax MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE

NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 4300mAh

Non-removable 4500mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C PD3.0

Fast charge (45W) USB-C

Fast charge Water resistance IP68 No Security In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura Red Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

196g 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm

199g

You still get 8GB of RAM as standard and 128GB of storage, and the Note 10 Lite has a microSD slot that can hold a 1TB card. Of course, the Note 10+ pulls ahead when you look at features like 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, but when it comes to differentiating hardware features, the Note 10 Lite can keep up.

The Note 10 Lite comes with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Overall, Samsung has done a decent job when it comes to the hardware side of things, particularly when you consider that the Note 10 Lite could end up being a battery monster thanks to the 4,500mAh battery and a Full HD panel.

On the software side of things, the Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box. That's a big deal because Samsung hasn't been as proactive when it comes to updating its mid-range handsets as frequently as its flagships. It's great to see the Note 10 Lite feature the latest version of Android out of the box, as that makes it a well-rounded package.

The Note 10 Lite is a real bargain, and the Note 10+ has all the extras

The $1,000 price tag for "true" flagships like the Note 10+ is what led to an increase in value-driven models that deliver similar features at half the price. It took Samsung a while to understand that particular point, but the manufacturer is now on the right track with the Note 10 Lite.

Make no mistake here: it's great that Samsung can sell the Note 10 Lite for under $600 because it makes features like the S Pen much more accessible to a mainstream audience. That said, if you want a fully-featured device that you can take to the pool and charge wirelessly, you'll have to pick up the Note 10+.

What Samsung is doing here is offer a choice; you can save a lot of cash and get the Note 10 Lite if you just want the S Pen. But if you need the extras, there's always the Note 10+. Whatever device you end up choosing, it's a win-win for Samsung.

Ultimate flagship Galaxy Note 10+ All the features you care about The Note 10+ has everything that you could ask for in a flagship, including a stunning QHD+ AMOLED screen, powerful internals, all-day battery life with 45W charging, and a gorgeous design that's sure to turn heads. If you want the absolute best, then the Note 10+ is the obvious choice here. $1,100 at Amazon

$1,100 at Best Buy

Just the basics Galaxy Note 10 Lite A great alternative at half the price The Note 10 Lite is an interesting device because it makes the Note line that much more accessible to a wider audience. You're still getting the best features from the Note 10+ but at just half the cost. At the end of the day, that makes the Note 10 Lite a stellar offering in the mid-range segment. ~$500 at Samsung

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.