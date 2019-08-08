Best of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Camera champion Huawei P30 Pro The Note 10+ packs a ton of new features, including a new gradient design at the back and an edge-to-edge AMOLED screen with a cutout at the center for the front camera module. The internal hardware has also been refreshed, the S Pen has picked up new features, and you now get 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. $1,100 at Samsung Pros Stunning AMOLED display

Right now, the P30 Pro is one of the best phones money can buy. With a 5x optical zoom lens and two-day battery life, the phone has plenty to offer for those in the market for a high-end device. The Note 10+ is aiming to change that, with Samsung rolling out a host of new features to take on Huawei.

What's the difference between the Note 10+ and the P30 Pro?

Samsung made a lot of changes to the Note 10 series this year, and it's easy to see that some of the new additions — particularly around design and charging — were motivated by Chinese brands. The Note 10+ has a gorgeous new gradient pattern that is similar to the P30 Pro, and it's safe to say that these are two of the best-looking phones in the market today.

Both phones are packed with features, but the Note 10+ takes the lead thanks to that stunning AMOLED panel.

Samsung has led the field when it comes to displays for some time now, and the Note 10+ has a Dynamic AMOLED display that is the best screen you'll find on any phone today. The QHD+ panel is rated for HDR10+, and Samsung has managed to drastically cut down on the bezels by going with a in-screen camera cutout that's now at the center. The P30 Pro has a great OLED panel, but the FHD+ screen just isn't on the same level as what you get on the Note 10+.

As for the internal hardware, the Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM as standard and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, with the P30 Pro offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Note 10+ is powered by the Snapdragon 855 in the U.S. and China and the 7nm Exynos 9825 in global markets, whereas the P30 Pro is fielding the Kirin 980.

A key change this time around is with battery tech — Samsung is finally making the switch to 45W wired charging on the Note 10+, overtaking Huawei's 40W standard. That said, the bundled charger for the Note 10+ only goes up to 25W, so you'll have to buy a USB-C PD charger to unlock the 45W charging speeds. On the P30 Pro, the bundled wall plug charges at 40W. Both devices have 15W wireless charging, as well as the ability to wirelessly charge other devices.

Of course, Samsung's decision to dual-source chipsets — with global variants of the Note 10+ featuring an Exynos chipset — mean the battery life between the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9825 models will be marginally different. That said, both of these platforms are manufactured on the 7nm node, the same as the Kirin 980 in the P30 Pro.

Category Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Huawei P30 Pro Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

One UI 1.5 Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 3040x1440 (19.5:9)

HDR10+

6.47-inch OLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR10 Chipset Snapdragon 855 (U.S., China)

Exynos 9825 (ROW) HiSilicon Kirin 980

2 x 2.6GHz Cortex A76

2 x 1.92GHz Cortex A76

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55

Mali-G76 MP10

7nm RAM 12GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS3.0 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS2.1 MicroSD slot Yes No (Nano Memory) Rear camera 1 12MP f/1.5-2.4, OIS

77° FoV 40MP, f/1.6

OIS

Dual Pixel PDAF Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.1, OIS

telephoto 45° FoV 20MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle Rear camera 3 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle 123° FoV 8MP

5x optical zoom

10x digital zoom Rear camera 4 VGA f/1.4, 72° FoV TOF 3D Front camera 10MP, f/2.2, 80° FoV

auto focus 32MP, f/2.0

HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi ax MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE

NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Single speaker Battery 4300mAh

Non-removable 4200mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C PD3.0

Fast charge (45W) USB-C 1.0

Fast charge (40W) Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

196g 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm

192g Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black

Continuing with the similarities, both phones have IP68 dust and water resistance. Samsung's controversial decision to get rid of the 3.5mm jack on the Note 10+ means neither device has the jack, so you'll have to resort to using a dongle if you plan on using a wired headset.

S Pen is the main differentiator for the Note 10+, and it is picking up a few new features this time.

Of course, the marquee feature for the Note series has been the S Pen, and this time around Samsung is putting more sensors in the stylus and adding a host of new software features. You'll be able to doodle with AR Doodles, use the stylus as a remote shutter button and switch camera modes, and get fine-grained control when editing content in the video editor.

Then there's the camera: both phones have four cameras at the back, but aside from the addition of the DepthVision module, Samsung is using the same sensors as the Galaxy S10+. That already puts it at a disadvantage to the P30 Pro, because when I compared the Galaxy S10+ to the P30 Pro earlier in the year, I found that the S10+'s camera wasn't quite on the same level as Huawei. That's particularly the case when it comes to the zoom lens, with Huawei's 5x zoom lens unmatched right now.

You can't go wrong with either phone

Choosing between these two phones comes down to where you live. If you're in the U.S., the Note 10+ is your only option as the P30 Pro isn't officially available in the country. That said, you can find the global variant of the device on Amazon for $800, making it an enticing option.

Need all the features? The Note 10+ is the obvious pick. If you want a zoom lens, get the P30 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Note 10+ retails for $1,100. You do get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a display that is outstnading, the latest internal hardware, and a 4300mAh battery with 45W charging. Then there's the S Pen, which has been a standout for the Note series for several years now.

And while $1,100 is a crazy amount of money to pay for a phone, Samsung has a fantastic trade-in offer for the Note 10+ wherein you get up to $600 in exchange for the likes of the Pixel 3, Note 9, or the Galaxy S10 series. So if you're rocking an older Samsung flagship and are looking to make the switch to the Note 10+, you don't have to pay the full retail price.

If you want all the latest features and intend to use the stylus, the Note 10+ is a fantastic choice. If you're instead looking for the phone with a zoom lens that holds up at 10x, the P30 Pro is the way to go.

