Samsung today quietly unveiled a new budget phone under its Galaxy M series. The new Galaxy M51 packs a bigger battery than any other phone Samsung has released so far and happens to be quite impressive in a few other areas as well.

The Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display featuring a centered hole-punch cutout, housing a 32MP selfie camera. While Samsung hasn't listed the name of the chipset powering the phone yet, it is likely to have the same Snapdragon 730 chipset under the hood as Google's Pixel 4a.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle 12MP shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. The phone's main highlight, however, is its massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Some of its other key tech specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M51 is now available to pre-order on Samsung's German website for €360 ($429). In addition to Germany, the phone is expected to be available in a few other markets across Europe within the next few weeks. The phone is also slated to be launched in India early next month.